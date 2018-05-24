Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus could pick as many as 16 uncapped players in his 45-man squad for the June internationals against Wales and England.

Erasmus has stressed the need for a large group as he will field two different teams against Wales in Washington on June 2 and the first Test against England at Ellis Park a week later.

The squad‚ which will be announced on Saturday‚ will be trimmed to a more manageable 30 players after the first Test against England.

Although the rule barring the selection of overseas-based players with fewer than 30 caps has unofficially been rescinded‚ the only likely beneficiary is Sale Sharks scrumhalf Faf de Klerk, who has 11 caps.

It is unlikely there will be room for Saracens prop Vincent Koch with Wilco Louw‚ Frans Malherbe and Thomas du Toit making up the tighthead trio.