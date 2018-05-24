Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus could pick as many as 16 uncapped players in his 45-man squad for the June internationals against Wales and England.
Erasmus has stressed the need for a large group as he will field two different teams against Wales in Washington on June 2 and the first Test against England at Ellis Park a week later.
The squad‚ which will be announced on Saturday‚ will be trimmed to a more manageable 30 players after the first Test against England.
Although the rule barring the selection of overseas-based players with fewer than 30 caps has unofficially been rescinded‚ the only likely beneficiary is Sale Sharks scrumhalf Faf de Klerk, who has 11 caps.
It is unlikely there will be room for Saracens prop Vincent Koch with Wilco Louw‚ Frans Malherbe and Thomas du Toit making up the tighthead trio.
Other overseas-based players set to be included are No8 Duane Vermeulen‚ flank Francois Louw‚ hooker Bismarck du Plessis‚ fullback Willie le Roux and centre Frans Steyn as Erasmus looks to balance the callow squad with some experienced heads.
Incumbent captain Eben Etzebeth is also set to be included, even though he has not played any rugby since injuring his shoulder against Wales in November 2017.
While Etzebeth has been training with the Stormers for three weeks, he will not be included for this weekend’s game against the Lions at Newlands, but is close to full fitness.
On Monday night Erasmus told TV show SuperRugby he would spring some surprises. "I think there will be a few surprises, but I’m really going to try for a balance. I’m not going to pick conservatively‚" he said.
"We’ll be training together as a group on Sunday‚ Monday‚ Tuesday and Wednesday. And then on Thursday and Friday 26 guys will go to the US‚ with a few guys staying behind to prepare for England.
"But I’m really excited‚ there will be a few guys getting their first [Test] caps.
"There are young guys who deserve a chance. Of course‚ there will be a few older guys who have experience."
Lions wings Aphiwe Dyantyi and Madosh Tambwe with Sharks flyer S’bu Nkosi are set for their first taste of Test rugby.
Sharks centre Andre Esterhuizen‚ who has been in superb form this season, is another likely debutant with his team-mate‚ flyhalf Rob du Preez.
Bulls poacher Roelof Smit is in line for a deserved first Test cap nearly two years after coming close to his debut. Smit played for the Boks against the Barbarians on their November 2016 UK tour and was set to start against England the following week, but injury ruled him out of the tour before the England match.
Bulls lock Jason Jenkins is another likely inclusion with injuries ruling out Lood de Jager and JD Schickerling.
TimesLIVE
