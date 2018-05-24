Sport / Rugby

SUPER RUGBY

Free-scoring Lions to focus on defence

24 May 2018 - 05:30 Liam Del Carme
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

The mantra "whatever you score‚ we’ll score more" is fraught with danger but, despite a few setbacks‚ it’s one that has kept the Lions in the running in Super Rugby.

With 64 tries, the Lions are the competition’s top try scorers, with the table-topping Crusaders the next highest on 57, having played one game less.

The Bulls are the next best South African franchise, with a total of 44 touchdowns.

"We want to inspire people by scoring tries‚" is an oft used phrase by the Lions, and they have stayed true to that objective over the past few seasons.

Unlike previous seasons‚ however‚ their commitment to attack may have come at a cost.

That they have let in too many tries is laid bare in the fact that 12 other teams have conceded less. Their defence has left them with much to lament.

With 48 tries scored against them‚ the Lions’ matches have at times taken on the one-for-you‚ one-for-me movement patterns of basketball matches.

Coach Swys de Bruin’s team again displayed defensive frailties against the Brumbies last week and the problem was exacerbated when their attack struggled to break down the tourists. Their maul finally clicked as the visitors’ poor discipline caught up with them.

When they play the Stormers at Newlands this weekend their maul will again be their go-to mode of attack. It has proved highly effective of late.

De Bruin will probably stick to the players who got the job done against the Brumbies.

Centre Lionel Mapoe looks likely to remain on the sidelines‚ but Harold Vorster should return to the selection mix.

Rohan Janse van Rensburg and Aphiwe Dyantyi failed to click as a centre combination last week‚ which means the consistent Vorster may be considered for the starting line-up.

Scrumhalf Ross Cronjé may also return to the starting XV.

TimesLIVE

Warren Whiteley out of June Tests

Whiteley’s absence has been keenly felt by the Lions. They not only lost the match in which he got injured‚ but went on to lose five other matches
Sport
1 day ago

GAVIN RICH: SA teams’ poor Super Rugby form may benefit the Boks

For Bok coach Rassie Erasmus, it is time to step out of the shadows and go to the coalface
Opinion
3 days ago

Lions give Brumbies unconvincing maul

The win was in part thanks to yellow and red cards for the guests’ locks
Sport
3 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
SuperSport issue is profound, says Ashwin Willemse
Sport / Rugby
2.
Rafael Nadal will net Open, says veteran
Sport / Other Sport
3.
MP asks: did Ashwin Willemse walk out over ...
Sport
4.
Why Ashwin Willemse is a rare beacon
Sport
5.
Solid defence no longer strong point
Sport / Rugby

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.