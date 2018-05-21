Brilliant Jaguares crush sorry Bulls

Buenos Aires — Flyhalf Nicolas Sanchez steered the Jaguares to a fifth consecutive victory as the Argentine franchise matched their record for wins in a Super Rugby season with a crushing 54-24 triumph over the Bulls at Velez Sarsfield on Saturday.

Sanchez, who contributed 24 points, was at the heart of the home side’s best moments, setting up tries for wing Bautista Delguy and centre Matias Orlando. The Jaguares recorded their seventh victory of the campaign.

The Jaguares’ forward play, revitalised by coach Mario Ledesma, was key as the hosts raced to a 20-10 half-time lead and scythed through an increasingly demoralised South African side’s defence in the opening quarter of the second period.

Flanker Marcos Kremer also went over as the Jaguares took sole possession of second place in the South African conference behind the Lions.

The Bulls were always chasing the contest but could have taken the lead in the 25th minute when flanker Thembelane Bholi spilled the ball after he had crossed the line when the Jaguares were 13-7 up after fullback Warrick Gelant’s early try.

The visitors did add two tries in the final 10 minutes as replacements Nick de Jager, from a rolling maul, and Andre Warner, from a kick to the corner by flyhalf Manie Libbok, grabbed some consolation points late on.

However, the Jaguares, in earning their first bonus point win of the season, were brilliant as they drove forward in the second half with confident passing and handling.

The pick of their tries came from Orlando, following a break by fellow centre Jeronimo de la Fuente, and a move involving half the team rounded off by wing Sebastian Cancelliere.

Juan Cruz Mallia’s debut off the bench was cut short in the 77th minute by a yellow card for a shoulder charge but the home side still had time for a seventh try.

Emiliano Boffelli, standing in at fullback for the injured Joaquin Tuculet, touched down as time expired to take his tournament tally to 10.

Reuters