Injury blues takes shine off Bulls' Super Rugby victory

Injuries to tight-five wrecking balls Lood de Jager and Lizo Gqoboka took the gloss off the Bulls’ 39-33 Super Rugby victory over the Sharks at Loftus on Saturday.

Coach John Mitchell confirmed the injuries could be serious and that he would have to consider contingencies outside the Bulls’ group.

"Lizo has a toe problem. It is concerning. We’ll get them both X-rayed. We’ve got issues. We are looking at what we can loan‚ with the northern hemisphere South Africans finished and also some PRO14 teams finished as well. We are going to come up with a strategy in the next two weeks‚" said Mitchell.

De Jager’s Bok prospects in June may also be in jeopardy. Mitchell may have to consider roping in the Cheetahs’ Ox Nché as a replacement for Gqoboka.

"It will be a setback but someone else will be ready‚" Mitchell said about De Jager’s pectoral muscle injury.

"It’s a shame‚ he has been in outstanding form. He looks like a good Test player week after week. We have to wait for the X-ray but in my view I don’t think it is going to be that good."