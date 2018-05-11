Sport / Rugby

NEW ZEALAND RUGBY

Super Rugby: Carlos Spencer to coach Hurricanes in 2019

11 May 2018 - 05:30 Agency Staff
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

Wellington — Former All Black fly-half Carlos Spencer will join the Hurricanes in Wellington as assistant coach in 2019, the Super Rugby club said on Thursday.

Spencer won 35 Test caps for New Zealand and made his name as a player at the Auckland Blues, who play the Hurricanes on Friday.

Spencer, 42, is currently assistant coach at Munakata Sanix Blues in Japan and has previously held coaching roles with the Lions, Sharks and Southern Kings in SA.

He will work at the Hurricanes under assistant coach John Plumtree, but will take over the top job in 2019 when Chris Boyd departs for Northampton in England’s Premiership.

Plumtree said Spencer had played at the top level and also had coaching experience.

The Hurricanes said scrum coach Dan Cron and forwards coach Richard Watt resigned for the 2019 season.

AFP

