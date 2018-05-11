England coach Eddie Jones included eight new caps on Thursday in his 31-man squad to tour SA in June‚ including Hurricanes flank Brad Shields and flyhalf Danny Cipriani.

Saracens flyhalf and centre Owen Farrell will captain England in SA where they have not won a Test since 2000.

Injuries and fatigue after a long season in which 15 England players represented the British & Irish Lions in New Zealand in June 2017‚ forced Jones to leave some key players behind.

A list of some of the players not touring is an impressive one and includes scrumhalf Danny Care‚ wing Jonathan Joseph‚ centre Harry Mallinder‚ wing Jack Nowell‚ wing Semesa Rokoduguni‚ centre Manu Tuilagi‚ wing Anthony Watson‚ scrumhalf Richard Wigglesworth‚ prop Dan Cole‚ hooker Dylan Hartley‚ flanks James Haskell and Sam Underhill‚ No8 Nathan Hughes and locks George Kruis and Courtney Lawes.

Shields was given an early release by New Zealand Rugby (NZR) to play for England.

Shields‚ who has English parents but was born and raised in New Zealand‚ will join Wasps at the end of the current Super Rugby season.

By having his NZR contract nullified‚ he is free to play for England‚ despite not having played any club rugby in that country.