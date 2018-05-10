Sharks and Springbok loose-forward Daniel du Preez is one of the bully boys in his team’s erratic pack and focus will be on him to provide the grunt against the Bulls on Saturday.

The Sharks pack has picked its moments to rise to the occasion and one of the times they chose not to rock up was against the Bulls at home.

They were literally beaten black and blue by John Mitchell’s side and revenge will be high on the Sharks’ menu.

Du Preez is aware that there was a physical deficit in April’s 40-10 home defeat to the Bulls and feels his teammates are in better shape to ensure a repeat of the Kings Park humiliation does not take place.

"The boys are starting to play together and the forwards are starting to build some momentum‚ which is a good thing.

"The set-piece battle is going to be a big one and it will be a big decider in terms of which way the game goes‚" Du Preez said.

"If you win the physical battle‚ that’s half the job done. It is something that we pride ourselves on and something we work hard on each week.

"The backs also have to do their part and if they also come to the party‚ it could be a real arm-wrestle."

The Sharks are the only SA side to slip up in a home derby but are also the only SA team to have won in New Zealand this season. It presents an interesting and debilitating case of inconsistency from the Sharks‚ who have won two matches in a raw for the first time this season.

The Bulls have also dropped two consecutive games and in the rat-race that is the SA conference‚ every point counts.

"It’s going to be a huge battle because a South African derby is never easy and there’ll be a lot of emotion."

