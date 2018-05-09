Bulls ready to gore with Trevor Nyakane back

The Bulls have been boosted by the timely return of experienced Springboks prop Trevor Nyakane ahead of their Super Rugby clash against the Sharks at Loftus on Saturday.

Nyakane missed the Bulls’ 27-19 loss to the Stormers last weekend at Newlands due to a neck injury and his absence was felt as they were dominated in the scrums by the Capetonians.

"He [Nyakane] picked up a neck injury but fortunately he has recovered well and he is available for selection this coming week against the Sharks‚" said Bulls’ doctor Herman Rossouw on Monday.

The news of his availability is music to the ears of forwards coach Pote Human because he will stabilise their scrum against the Sharks where they have to win to keep hopes of making the play-offs later in the season.

"Obviously‚ he is a Springboks player and he was a big loss for us but a guy like Conraad van Vuuren must have learned from the experience‚" said Human‚ adding that they did not play to the best of their abilities against the Stormers.

"The first 10 minutes were hard for him but he became better the longer the game went on and credit must go to him because he stayed in the fight.

"We were disappointed with what happened in Cape Town because we did not play as well as we know we can. They came hard at us and we must give them credit for that. We have to rectify most of the things that did not work and try hard to be better this weekend.

"I believe that we have the talent here‚ the guys must just learn quicker. We are still in with a chance to make the play-offs and everything starts with the game on Saturday."

Human said for them to qualify for the play-offs‚ they must be consistent in their performances, which is something that has eluded them for the better part this season.

"Consistency has certainly been a problem for us this season and at this level you must pitch at every game‚" he said.

"Our pack can dominate anyone on the day. We showed it on tour … against a side like the Crusaders … and there are a number of guys who can play for the Boks."

TimesLIVE