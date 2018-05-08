This allows Roux to experiment at halfback while the undisputed No1 continues to wow fans at a higher level.

For Wales the team features a new centre pairing of Manuel Rass and Lyle Hendricks‚ while scrumhalf Zak Burger will join forces with Lubabalo Dobela at halfback in the three changes to the backline.

The switches in the pack see a new-look front row with prop Nathan McBeth and hooker Schalk Erasmus starting alongside Sazi Sandi. Ben-Jason Dixon joins captain Salmaan Moerat in the second row.

Only one of the changes were injury enforced. Prop Alulutho Tshakweni took a knock to his knee against Scotland.

The expanded squad‚ featuring 25 players‚ includes three players who did not play against Scotland — prop Cohen Kiewit‚ scrumhalf Jack Hart and flyhalf David Coetzer, who joined the squad in Cardiff on Tuesday as cover for Willemse.

Sufficient game time

"The World Rugby under-20 Championship is drawing closer‚ so we have to ensure that everyone is ready for the tournament‚ and has sufficient game time under the belt‚ which is why we decided to make a few rotational switches‚" said Roux.

"This will also allow us to further grow and develop the player combinations we have been working on. Our main purpose on this tour is to build toward the international spectacle in the south of France‚ so everything we do is geared toward that."

Roux expected a testing encounter against Wales and said: "Wales will pose different challenges to Scotland and we expect that this challenge will be a notch up from our last outing‚ so we need to be switched on.

"The set phases will again be vital in laying a solid foundation‚ while I would also like us to get the tempo up from early on."

The match kicks off at 3pm (SA time).

Junior Springbok team to face Wales in Cardiff: Gianni Lombard, Tyrone Green, Manuel Rass, Lyle Hendricks, Sihle Njezula, Lubabalo Dobela, Zak Burger, Muller Uys, PJ Steenkamp, Dian Schoonees, Ben-Jason Dixon, Salmaan Moerat (capt), Sazi Sandi, Schalk Erasmus, Nathan McBeth. Replacements: Daniel Jooste, Tiaan van der Merwe, Asenathi Ntlabakanye, Cohen Kiewit, Ruan Nortje, Phendulani Buthelezi, Jack Hart, Wandisile Simelane, David Coetzer, Rikus Pretorius