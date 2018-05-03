"We will focus on the task that faces us‚" Duncan said.

Duncan’s approach is predictable, but also understandable. The Cheetahs have won 12 of their 21 matches in league play to make the play-offs at their first attempt.

They were quick learners and do not want to deviate from the script that helped get them to get there.

In the Scarlets‚ who are coached by Kiwi Wayne Pivac‚ they face opponents who are one of the most improved sides in the competition.

The Scarlets’ impressive home record has invoked memories of the successful Llanelli team of the 1970s.

They are unbeaten in the Pro14 at home this season. In fact "the last time the Scarlets lost a home game in Pro14 was in 2016"‚ Duncan said.

'Fantastic challenge'

"It is a fantastic challenge for our players. They are a quality outfit and they have some great players. We’ve done our prep and it is business as usual for us," Duncan said.

Apart from rural roots, captain Francois Venter can spot other similarities between the team he leads and the side from west Wales.

"They’ve got Leigh Halfpenny at the back. He has a huge kicking boot and has 100% kicking accuracy as far as I remember. From turnovers‚ like us‚ they try and capitalise from mistakes," Venter said.

"We want to be characterised as being brave and I think the same applies to them.

"They are a bit more structured than we are.

"They have some experience in terms of the internationals playing for them," Venter said.

Llanelli may have Halfpenny, but the Cheetahs are expected to unleash the booming boot of Johan Goosen from the start.

Duncan said that the Bok utility is a strong candidate to see action from the start.

Duncan was confident that fullback Clayton Blommetjies‚ who delivered a strong performance against the Southern Kings last weekend‚ would be fit after suffering an ankle injury.

"Clayton’s swelling has gone down. We will assess and make that call on Thursday."

The winner of Saturday’s match will meet Glasgow Warriors‚ who topped their pool‚ in the semifinals.

