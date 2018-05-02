Sport / Rugby

SUPER RUGBY

Stormers gear up for Bulls in Super Rugby match at Newlands

The Bulls dominated the Stormers’ scrum the last time the two Super Rugby sides met

02 May 2018 - 06:07 Craig Ray
Frans Malherbe. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ASHLEY VLOTMAN
Frans Malherbe. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ASHLEY VLOTMAN

Springbok tighthead prop Frans Malherbe is unlikely to feature for the Stormers against the Bulls in their Super Rugby match at Newlands on Saturday.

After a lengthy layoff with a neck injury Malherbe has been back at training but has not been included in any match-day squads yet.

The last time the two sides met‚ the Bulls dominated the Stormers’ scrum‚ particularly in the first quarter of the match‚ and that set the stage for their 33-23 victory at Loftus.

Stormers forwards coach Russell Winter acknowledged that Wilco Louw had been under pressure but said he believed the Cape side were managing him properly in training.

"Frans is training with us for a third week and he is close to being ready‚" Winter said.

"Tightheads experience a huge workload in small contact areas‚ so we are managing Wilco in training to make sure there’s not too much stress put on him.

"As far as Frans is concerned‚ he had a serious neck injury and we are trying to get him back to being the player that he was.

"That first scrum the last time we played is one we remember, and it’s moments like those that you hate when they happen as a rugby player‚ and you don’t forget them.

"That scrum definitely set the tone for the game.

"But we aren’t going to change anything in terms of our technique and how we scrum because we believe we have a good set piece ourselves. They just caught us on the back foot in that first scrum."

Winter also acknowledged that after beating the Rebels 34-18 last Friday‚ to end a run of three successive defeats‚ the Stormers would not be changing anything in training.

"The temptation when you’re losing is to want to make wholesale changes‚" Winter said. "But we are trying to stick to those processes and just work at what we’ve been trying to execute the entire year.

"As far as the format and structure of our training goes‚ we haven’t changed anything from our previous weeks’ preparation. The only thing is that coming in to work on a Monday after a win is a lot easier.

TimesLIVE

