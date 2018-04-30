Fiji take down Blitzboks

For the first time since December 2016, the Blitzboks slipped off the top of the overall World Series standings after finishing fourth at the Singapore leg of the 2017-18 season on Sunday.

Fiji, who beat SA in the semifinal, won the tournament and moved to the top of the series standings with two legs to play.

The islanders have 145 points after winning a fourth tournament of the campaign. The Blitzboks collected 15 log points to move to 141.

The Blitzboks have spent 17 straight tournaments as World Series leaders since winning in Dubai at the beginning of the 2016-17 season.

But despite remarkable consistency, which saw them reach their eighth semifinal in eight tournaments this season in Singapore, Fiji have been more ruthless winners.

The Blitzboks have only won one tournament in the campaign, in round one in Dubai.

Fiji’s 12-10 semifinal win over the Blitzboks in Singapore was also their fifth win in seven games against SA this season.

The change at the top of the standings is deserved for Fiji, but it also shifts all the pressure on to them going into the season’s final two tournaments in London and Paris.

Fiji, who started the tournament three points behind the Blitzboks, beat Australia 28-22 in the final.

To make matters worse for Neil Powell’s team, veteran Kyle Brown injured knee ligaments and will need surgery. He will be unavailable for the final two tournaments of the series, as well as the Rugby Sevens World Cup in July in San Francisco.

On the opening day of the tournament the Blitzboks lost the services of Rosko Specman, while Selvyn Davids missed the encounter against England because of injury.

The Blitzboks opened the day with a 24-12 win over Kenya in the Cup quarterfinals, with Siviwe Soyizwapi scoring three tries. However, against Fiji they failed to hang on to a 10-0 lead, with a sole conversion the difference between the two sides. It was the same margin of defeat against England.

Powell said that though the outcome was not what they wanted, he was pleased with a number of aspects.

"We asked the players for three things — to bring energy, look after the system and put in the effort, and they did that," said Powell. "We are harsh when we evaluate ourselves and I am happy they delivered on things we wanted. We made some mistakes though and we are still striving for that perfect game. The season is not over yet and I am looking forward to those two tournaments."

