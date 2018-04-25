Stormers centre Damian de Allende admits that his side have to trade positive words for winning performances after six defeats in nine matches‚ which has left them on the brink of a disastrous campaign.

The Stormers start a run of three consecutive home games against the Melbourne Rebels at Newlands on Friday and know another loss would spell the end of what little play-off qualification chances they have left.

After losing 24-17 to the Sharks in Durban last weekend‚ the Stormers’ play-off ambitions are now on life support. They are bottom of the SA Conference on 14 points and have a huge amount of ground to make up.

"It is tough for us to get any kind of message across with words at this point; we have to trade words for action‚" De Allende said.

"We need to go out there and produce on the field. Hopefully our performance on Friday will be a message that will bring in the crowds for the following week," De Allende added.

And with a resurgent Bulls and a classy Chiefs heading to Newlands after the Rebels’ visit‚ there are no guarantees for the Stormers simply because of home-ground advantage.

Their only three wins of the season, though‚ have been in their only three home games‚ which will give the team a dash of confidence.

Friday’s 3pm kick-off at the start of a long weekend will mean a small crowd‚ so the Stormers will not be able to rely on the "Newlands faithful" becoming an extra man either.

"It’s been a tough time for us," De Allende said.

"I can assure you all the players are hurting. It hasn’t gone for us this season but we just have to keep working hard and keep digging.

"The Sharks [match] was always going to be a tough game for us away. We thought we were much better in the game than we had been in the previous matches‚ but Fleckie [coach Robbie Fleck] was right; soft moments let us down."

After the run of three home games, Stormers travel to Hong Kong to face the Sunwolves and then return to take on the Lions at Newlands before a trip to Argentina to face the Jaguares.

It is a tough schedule.

"The two away games will have to be won too if we are to have any chance‚" De Allende noted.

"We will just have to take it week by week. Winning is a habit and losing can become a habit.

"Hopefully, we will build up enough confidence to get the win away from home when next we travel," he said.

"The Rebels started the season like a house on fire and they have very talented players. They have changed a lot and improved a lot since last year.

"They are physical but they also have lots of flair. They have nippy backs and good wings.

"But we’ve had a nice chat about what to expect and we will be preparing well for the game and are confident we can produce a performance the Newlands crowd will be pleased with."