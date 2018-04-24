Sport / Rugby

Bryan Habana retires from rugby after a year of trying to get back onto the field

24 April 2018 - 16:05 Mahlatse Mphahlele
PURSUIT: Bryan Habana in full cry. Picture: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE
Former SA and Toulon winger Bryan Habana has announced his retirement from rugby.

Habana announced his retirement on Instagram on Tuesday and said: "The inevitable moment has come knocking on my door and I have welcomed it in for a drink.

"It’s been more than a year of hoping‚ trying‚ pushing and willing to get back on the field for one last time‚ to taste the sweet victory or encounter that gut-wrenching despair."

The 34-year old‚ who scored 335 points in 124 Tests for the Springboks after he made his debut in 2004‚ was part of the side that defeated England in the 2007 World Cup final.

The former Bulls and Stormers wing had been with Toulon since 2013‚ but has struggled with injuries that frustrated his time with the French Top 14 side.

