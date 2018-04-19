Sport / Rugby

FIRST OUTING

Frans Malherbe offers a boost for embattled Stormers

19 April 2018 - 05:30 Craig Ray
Frans Malherbe. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ASHLEY VLOTMAN
Frans Malherbe. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ASHLEY VLOTMAN
Image:

Cape Town — The embattled Stormers have received a boost with the news that Springbok tighthead prop Frans Malherbe is set to make his first appearance of the campaign this weekend.

Scrumhalf Dewaldt Duvenage and former Bok wing JJ Engelbrecht are also due to return to the squad for Saturday’s clash against the Sharks in Durban‚ a game which the Cape Town side must win.

The Stormers have lost five out of eight matches in 2018 and need to earn some valuable away points before a run of five home games.

Two recent losses against the Bulls in Pretoria and the Lions in Joburg have been especially poor displays — their play more worrying than the actual results.

"There are guys back at training who have not played this season‚ so some of them will play for [Western Province coach] John Dobson in the first National Provincial Challenge game [against Eastern Province]‚" Stormers assistant coach Paul Feeney said "But we got three or more people to choose from‚ which will be good. Jean-Luc du Plessis needs a week with John Dobson obviously‚ but we would like to think that JJ Engelbrecht‚ Dan Kriel and Duvies [Duvenage] will be back. We have been a bit short on numbers at times.

"Frans [Malherbe] is good to go‚ so we are certainly in a better spot on that side of things than we were two weeks ago."

The Sharks are similarly under pressure after losing 40-10 at home to the Bulls last weekend and will be itching to make amends.

"I don’t read much into the Sharks’ performance against the Bulls‚" Feeney said.

"They will be disappointed and their coaches will have had a few things to say. As a result, they will be training extra hard.

"We have been disappointed in our last two performances and we are working at attention to detail in different structures. Things like an extra pair of hands to score a try‚ or an extra person in the defensive line.

"We’ve had a few poor starts‚ but you can’t just say ‘we want to make a good start’ and then have no plan B if you don’t. It is difficult to play catch-up‚ but if it happens the leaders have to take control and we have to regroup and deal with it.

"It’s hard to say if our campaign hinges on the result of this game. We have eight matches left. The Lions have had six home games so far and we’ve had three," said Feeney.

"We have five home games after this weekend and then we are away to the Sunwolves and the Jaguares.

"The draw has certainly been a factor … and a win would be very important. But if we lost this weekend and won the next seven‚ we will be in the mix at the end, I’m sure."

TimesLIVE

Lively Bulls give Sharks a master-class in Durban

The mighty Bulls have clearly extended their range of competencies in Super Rugby under coach John Mitchell
Sport
3 days ago

Battling Stormers must 'pull up their socks'

The Cape side has lost five of their opening eight games — all away from home
Sport
2 days ago

How hat-trick hero Warrick Gelant upped his game

The Super Rugby player is one of the favourites to start for the Springboks in the June Tests against Wales and England
Sport
1 day ago

Whiteley setback a huge blow for Lions

Captain Fantastic’s knee is playing up but it is hoped he will rejoin team for Australasian tour
Sport
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
How hat-trick hero Warrick Gelant upped his game
Sport / Rugby
2.
Whiteley setback a huge blow for Lions
Sport / Rugby
3.
Markus Jooste’s Epsom deal halted by UK jockey ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Pro 14 board picks boost SA rugby’s ties to the ...
Sport / Rugby
5.
SA rugby player Brandon Staples gets four-year ...
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Lively Bulls give Sharks a master-class in Durban
Sport / Rugby

Battling Stormers must 'pull up their socks'
Sport / Rugby

How hat-trick hero Warrick Gelant upped his game
Sport / Rugby

Whiteley setback a huge blow for Lions
Sport / Rugby

Sharks have right mindset to attack Bulls in the tank
Sport / Rugby

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.