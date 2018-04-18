Rock-solid Maties win Varsity Cup title

Maties’ triumph over Pukke at Stellenbosch’s Danie Craven Stadium netted them the Varsity Cup title and R250,000.

The 40-7 victory was sweet revenge after losing to Pukke in the final at the same venue two years ago. It was a record fourth title for the Stellenbosch students, who last won the title in 2010. It was a classy performance by the Maroon Machine that thrilled the crowd of 17,000.

Pukke were no match for the rampant Maties, who went through the campaign unbeaten, though they were held to a 33-33 draw by Pukke in the last round of the competition.

But against a side desperate for the silverware and playing a fourth final at home without reward was always going to be a tough ask, and so it proved.

The Maties pack was in control throughout, with the front five taking no prisoners.

Maties had won the first three editions of the Cup off the exploits of a pack that bullied proceedings at will and they repeated that on Monday. Add to that a backline ready to strike at any opportunity and you have a winning combination.

"It was a team effort from the start of the competition," said Maties’ coach, Hawies Fourie.

"And when it mattered most, the boys pitched up and executed the gameplan well. Few sides would have matched them on the day.

"They can feel very proud with what they’ve achieved. This was my third final in a row so the pressure was on to get a positive result."

Maties captain Chippie Oelofse became the most capped Varsity Cup player with 44 appearances stretching back six years.

"He’s a special bloke," said Fourie. "We brought him into the leadership group two years ago and it’s been good to see him grow in the role and also in performance as a hard-working loosehead prop who takes a backward step for no one.

"But his time is up as a Varsity Cup player as it has an age limit of 25. I just hope he gets a chance to play at a higher level, because I rate him highly."

Duncan Saal operated at rightwing for Maties and while he failed to score in the final, he ended the competition with 10 tries, the most in the competition. Pukke lock Walt Steenkamp was named the "Player That Rocks", winning a car and R20,000.

Saal was named the "Back that Rocks" and loose forward Hanro Liebenberg the "Forward that Rocks".