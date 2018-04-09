Sport / Rugby

SEVENS RUGBY

Add this victory to the Blitzboks’ greatest hits yet

09 April 2018 - 05:30 Craig Ray
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

The Blitzboks have had many highs over the past 20 years but few can match what the squad of rookies achieved in Hong Kong on Sunday.

The squad, made up almost exclusively of academy players, claimed the bronze medal by thrashing New Zealand 29-7 to retain SA’s standing at the top of the HSBC World Series log after seven rounds.

The Blitzboks earned 17 log points to total 126, three clear of Fiji. New Zealand are a distant third with 107 points with three rounds remaining.

The callow South African group, which included five debutants, topped pool C with wins over South Korea (45-0), Scotland (31-17) and England (33-15) before thumping Spain 38-5 in the last eight.

Muller du Plessis scored a hat-trick in that match.

In the semifinal against a full-strength Fiji, the Blitzboks took the Olympic champions to the wire. The irrepressible Selvyn Davids danced and jigged his way to three tries in the first half to give the underdogs a 19-5 lead at the break.

Of course Fiji responded as they scored three tries to lead 26-19 with less than 90 seconds left on the clock.

But the SA youngsters, despite being outmuscled by their physically larger opponents, never took a backwards step and kept pressing their more illustrious counterparts into mistakes.

With time running out, the baby-faced Du Plessis carved through a pack of giant Pacific Islanders to put his side within two points of the lead. But Selvyn Davids made his only mistake of the match, pushing the conversion wide to give Fiji a crucial two-point lead, which they clung to.

Despite Fiji being local favourites and Hong Kong royalty with 17 previous wins in the city-state, the crowd gave the Blitzboks a rousing send-off. Everyone knew that it was David against Goliath and that the giant only just triumphed on this occasion.

Fiji went on to win the final with a 24-12 win over Kenya and collected 22 log points.

Two yellow cards in the first half for Kenya’s Collins Injera and Willy Ambaka allowed the Pacific islanders to take a 17-0 lead at halftime.

Despite tries from Kenya’s Billy Odhiambo and Oscar Ouma in the second half, Fiji were uncatchable and cemented their reputation in Hong Kong as the team to beat.

"I’d like to thank my boys for the team effort and thank the Kenyan team for a good game," said Fiji captain Jerry Tuwai. "Hong Kong is always special for us, we respect and honour the tradition that Fiji has with the Hong Kong Sevens."

It was also their fourth consecutive Hong Kong triumph and their third title this season after winning in both Hamilton and Vancouver.

A full-strength Blitzboks now turn their focus to the Commonwealth Games in Australia’s Gold Coast where the tournament kicks off on Friday.

SA are in pool A with Scotland, Papua New Guinea and Malaysia.

TimesLIVE

Fiji have Blitzboks in their sights

SA have opted to take an inexperienced team to Hong Kong, with five debutants
Sport
3 days ago

Newbies go trophy hunting in Hong Kong

The most inexperienced South African team since the early years of the World Series will look to preserve their advantage
Sport
5 days ago

Baby Boks meet to prepare for world champs

SA to play two home internationals against Georgia and will take on Scotland, Wales and England on a UK tour
Sport
18 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Despite not playing, De Villiers scores huge bat ...
Sport / Cricket
2.
Commonwealth Games: Gerry Baker wary of Aussie ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Rabada is a R10-million man in the IPL auction
Sport
4.
TELFORD VICE: The monumental clobbering of ...
Sport
5.
Major changes ahead for Formula One with cost ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Fiji have Blitzboks in their sights
Sport / Rugby

Newbies go trophy hunting in Hong Kong
Sport / Rugby

Baby Boks meet to prepare for world champs
Sport / Rugby

Blitzboks cling on to the top spot
Sport / Rugby

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.