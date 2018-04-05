Sport / Rugby

Injured Lions wings Aphiwe Dyantyi and Ruan Combrinck and Stormers flyhalf Damian Willemse form part of a group of players invited to the second Springbok alignment camp.

Coach Rassie Erasmus will run the rule over 22 players from the ranks of the Lions and Stormers for his second alignment camp from April 8 to 11.

Dyantyi has been sidelined for up to six weeks with a pectoral muscle injury‚ while Combrinck is in the final stages of recovery after he was sidelined with a shoulder injury at the end of last season.

Three alignment camps have been scheduled to accelerate preparations for the forthcoming international season.

A dozen players from the Bulls were invited to the first camp, which finished in Vanderbijlpark on Wednesday.

Two members of the Bulls coaching staff, Hayden Groepes (attack coach) and Jacus Coetzee (strength and conditioning coach)‚ and convener of national selectors Peter Jooste attended the proceedings.

The second camp is set to start on Sunday. Durban will host the third on April 22-25.

At the camps the players are restricted to indoor sessions‚ with alignment a key area of focus. It is hoped the sessions will help smooth the path from Super Rugby to Tests.

"The success of the June Tests will be determined by how the Springbok coaching staff and players follow through on what was agreed upon at the camps when the players are back at their franchise teams‚" said Erasmus.

