Sport / Rugby

OLD FLAG

Hefty fine for Griquas rugby player

23 March 2018 - 05:30 Craig Ray
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

An unnamed Griquas rugby player has been fined R10,000 and suspended for four games after an incident at pre-season training camp.

The player allegedly ran across a bowling green carrying an old SA flag. Initial reports, which were denied, said the white player shoved the flag in the face of a black teammate.

At a hearing this week, the player was found guilty of breaching World Rugby’s regulations and banned for four matches‚ suspended for two. Half of the fine was suspended for two years.

TimesLIVE

Lions gun for cat-fight win over Jaguares

Centre Lionel Mapoe predicts a smoother path in their Super Rugby campaign
Sport
1 day ago

Baby Boks meet to prepare for world champs

SA to play two home internationals against Georgia and will take on Scotland, Wales and England on a UK tour
Sport
1 day ago

Sharks’ hooker signs for Gloucester

Franco Marais signs up with the British rugby side for the 2018-19 season
Sport
1 day ago

Former Bok coach mum on Stade Francais move

Former Springbok rugby coach Heyneke Meyer has been linked to the underperforming French outfit
Sport
3 days ago

Lions need to relish time at top of log

Their 40-38 win over the Sunwolves was hard earned
Sport
4 days ago

