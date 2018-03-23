Hefty fine for Griquas rugby player

An unnamed Griquas rugby player has been fined R10,000 and suspended for four games after an incident at pre-season training camp.

The player allegedly ran across a bowling green carrying an old SA flag. Initial reports, which were denied, said the white player shoved the flag in the face of a black teammate.

At a hearing this week, the player was found guilty of breaching World Rugby’s regulations and banned for four matches‚ suspended for two. Half of the fine was suspended for two years.

TimesLIVE