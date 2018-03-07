Sport / Rugby

SEVENS RUGBY

Wounded Blitzboks call up rookie

07 March 2018 - 05:30 Craig Ray
Werner Kok. Picture: SUPPLIED
Werner Kok. Picture: SUPPLIED

The few remaining experienced players in the Blitzboks team will have to shoulder more responsibilities during the sixth leg of the HSBC World Sevens Series in Vancouver, Canada this weekend.

The SA Sevens team are still 10 points clear at the top of the overall standings at the halfway point of the campaign‚ but they are down to a handful of seasoned campaigners.

Star back Werner Kok is the latest player to succumb to injury. He sustained a concussion in Las Vegas last weekend and has already flown home.

Marco Labuschagne‚ who has played one tournament‚ has gone the other way to replace Kok. The team embarked on the North American leg without six key players, including record try scorer Seabelo Senatla.

They finished fourth in Las Vegas‚ but their chances of re-entering the winner’s circle for the first time since round one in Dubai appear slim.

Former skipper Kyle Brown‚ who has 63 caps‚ will have to shoulder huge responsibilities this weekend.

"I have seen a bit of the city and there is a lot to see‚ but the best time for sight-seeing would be early this week as the bodies recover from a pretty tough weekend in Las Vegas.

"But there isn’t a lot of time to relax, to be honest. We have a lot of hard work to do before the tournament starts," Brown said.

He admitted the Blitzboks’ standards are high and that newcomers could find that tough. "Luckily we have some very talented players and they learnt valuable lessons last weekend. They were thrown in the deep end and swam pretty strongly. As a senior player‚ you want a new player to find his feet as quickly as possible and improve from there.

"We had our chances last weekend‚ but we have another opportunity this weekend and we need to back up the positives. Mentally‚ everyone should be keen to play‚ it is just the physical challenge that will test us," he said.

"We are certainly in a good spot with regards to the youngsters in the long run and will be a better team because of it this weekend," Brown said.

Another stalwart‚ Branco du Preez‚ had some reflections too after the team left Las Vegas without a podium place. He feels the junior players have a wonderful opportunity to develop their careers this weekend.

"We know our processes and systems work‚ so we just need to remind ourselves about that," he said.

"The likes of Zain [Davids]‚ Stedman [Gans] and Selvyn [Davids] should get ample playing opportunities and it will be good for them.

"The system allows you to express yourself and to enjoy yourself and nothing should be different this weekend," said Du Preez.

TimesLIVE

The Blitzboks lose their way in Vegas

But the Springbok Sevens side still manages to extend their lead at the top of the overall standings
Sport
1 day ago

SA Sevens cash in on sponsorship

SA Rugby is set to rake in a whopping R100m thanks to Castle Free’s Springbok Sevens sponsorship
Sport
6 days ago

Blitzboks hope to beat the odds in Sin City

Las Vegas pool poses a challenge
Sport
7 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Safa pull the mat from under Stuart Baxter
Sport / Soccer
2.
SA and Aussies go into round two in Port Elizabeth
Sport / Cricket
3.
‘Stop whingeing’: Shane Warne weighs in on Warner ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
Semenya to make a mark on home turf
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Fast bowler Dale Steyn eyes a Test return
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

The Blitzboks lose their way in Vegas
Sport / Rugby

SA Sevens cash in on sponsorship
Sport / Rugby

Blitzboks hope to beat the odds in Sin City
Sport / Rugby

Blitzboks slip up in final but stay top of standings
Sport / Rugby

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.