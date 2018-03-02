Sport / Rugby

ENGLISH RUGBY

Worcester sign Bok centre Francois Venter

02 March 2018 - 05:30 Agency Staff
Francois Venter. Picture: REUTERS
London — English Premiership club Worcester on Thursday announced the signing of Springbok centre Francois Venter from the Cheetahs.

The 26-year-old has won seven caps and made more than 50 appearances in the Super Rugby competition.

Venter made his Test debut against England in 2016 and started in the narrow defeat to Wales three months ago.

"It’s a very exciting step for me to make the move to England," said Venter.

Former Stormers coach Alan Solomons is director of rugby at Worcester.

AFP

