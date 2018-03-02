Sport / Rugby

SUPER RUGBY

Sharks aim to gnaw apart Waratahs scrum

02 March 2018 - 05:30 Khanyiso Tshwaku
Tendai Mtawarira. Picture :SUPPLIED
Tendai Mtawarira. Picture :SUPPLIED

The Sharks and Waratahs have scrummed poorly in most Super Rugby fixtures‚ making their meeting on Saturday at King’s Park interesting.

Despite beating the Stormers 34-27 in Sydney‚ the Waratahs were reduced to mincemeat at the set piece by Steven Kitshoff.

The Sharks‚ who had a bye last weekend after their 26-19 opening-round defeat by the Lions‚ were scrummed into the ground by a rampant Lions pack led by Jacques van Rooyen.

Sharks and Springbok prop Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira came on to salvage what was left of their scrum in Johannesburg but the horse had bolted.

Mtawarira said improvement was demanded after a disappointing outing two weeks ago

"We weren’t happy with our performance against the Lions. It was substandard‚" he said.

"The guys were working hard at the facet during preseason. We went back to the basics to ensure we’ve got cohesion.

"The scrum is something we want to rectify on Saturday, and something we’re taking very personally," he said.

"The Waratahs have an experienced pack but we’re not looking too much into the Stormers game.

"We’re looking at the game as a challenge and opportunity for us to step up and tick a box we skipped in the Lions game."

Sharks coach Robert du Preez made five changes to the side that lost to the Lions.

Mtawarira returns to the starting line-up‚ replacing Juan Schoeman. A reshuffled back row sees Keegan Daniel and Tyler Paul replacing Dan du Preez and Philip van der Walt.

Makazole Mapimpi made way for Kobus van Wyk at wing and Louis Schreuder returned to his starting berth at scrumhalf.

Du Preez said the Waratahs would be a tough proposition.

"I haven’t seen too many weaknesses at this stage, but they’ve improved a lot from last year‚" Du Preez said.

"I think it’s going to be a tough encounter against them because it’s always tough playing against the Waratahs. So this time it’s not going to be any different," the coach said.

"This competition is about testing you against the best players in the world, and they certainly have a few of those in their team."

TimesLIVE

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
De Villiers and Nienaber to help new Bok coach
Sport / Rugby
2.
It’s time for Morné and AB to step up
Sport / Cricket
3.
Rassie Erasmus appointed Springbok coach
Sport / Rugby
4.
Opening salvos fired ahead of Soweto derby
Sport / Soccer
5.
Bulls face charging Lions in Super Rugby derby
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Rassie Erasmus appointed Springbok coach
Sport / Rugby

Bulls face charging Lions in Super Rugby derby
Sport / Rugby

Bulls battle injury crisis ahead of clash with Lions
Sport / Rugby

Blitzboks hope to beat the odds in Sin City
Sport / Rugby

From blindside to stateside for Boks
Sport / Rugby

MNINAWA NTLOKO: A huge weekend of sport awaits the new minister
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.