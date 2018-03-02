No changes as Bulls brace for the Lions

Bulls coach John Mitchell has resisted the temptation to risk Springbok fullback Warrick Gelant by naming an unchanged squad to take on the Lions at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

Gelant missed last weekend’s win over the Hurricanes and Mitchell said there was no need to rush him back. His absence gives the inexperienced Divan Rossouw an opportunity to continue to impress.

"Warrick will be back when he is fully fit‚" said Mitchell. "Divan did very well. In fact‚ all the debutants showed a good appetite at this level."

Mitchell said they were expecting a bruising encounter against the Lions, who are innovative under coach Swys de Bruin. "They enjoy moving the ball around, which has led to most of their success, and I don’t see them changing.

"Firstly‚ they have an element of surprise. Secondly, they are innovative and they will con-tinue to be that way," he said.

"We have planned for them but we expect some changes and surprises from them."

Bulls captain Burger Odendaal shared Mitchell’s sentiments that the match had the potential to be thrilling.

"They always try to up the ante when they play us, but we will go with the same mentality like we did in the last match‚" Odendaal said.

"We want to force them to adjust to our game plan, and for that to happen we must focus on our processes."

TimesLIVE