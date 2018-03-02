Sport / Rugby

SUPER RUGBY DERBY

No changes as Bulls brace for the Lions

02 March 2018 - 05:30 Mahlatse Mphahlele
John Mitchell. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
John Mitchell. Picture: GALLO IMAGES

Bulls coach John Mitchell has resisted the temptation to risk Springbok fullback Warrick Gelant by naming an unchanged squad to take on the Lions at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

Gelant missed last weekend’s win over the Hurricanes and Mitchell said there was no need to rush him back. His absence gives the inexperienced Divan Rossouw an opportunity to continue to impress.

"Warrick will be back when he is fully fit‚" said Mitchell. "Divan did very well. In fact‚ all the debutants showed a good appetite at this level."

Mitchell said they were expecting a bruising encounter against the Lions, who are innovative under coach Swys de Bruin. "They enjoy moving the ball around, which has led to most of their success, and I don’t see them changing.

"Firstly‚ they have an element of surprise. Secondly, they are innovative and they will con-tinue to be that way," he said.

"We have planned for them but we expect some changes and surprises from them."

Bulls captain Burger Odendaal shared Mitchell’s sentiments that the match had the potential to be thrilling.

"They always try to up the ante when they play us, but we will go with the same mentality like we did in the last match‚" Odendaal said.

"We want to force them to adjust to our game plan, and for that to happen we must focus on our processes."

TimesLIVE

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
De Villiers and Nienaber to help new Bok coach
Sport / Rugby
2.
It’s time for Morné and AB to step up
Sport / Cricket
3.
Rassie Erasmus appointed Springbok coach
Sport / Rugby
4.
Opening salvos fired ahead of Soweto derby
Sport / Soccer
5.
Bulls face charging Lions in Super Rugby derby
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Bulls face charging Lions in Super Rugby derby
Sport / Rugby

Bulls battle injury crisis ahead of clash with Lions
Sport / Rugby

Stormers to avoid hooker, line-out and sinker act
Sport / Rugby

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.