Eddie Jones to skip UK trains

02 March 2018 - 05:30 Agency Staff
Eddie Jones during training. Picture: REUTERS
Eddie Jones during training. Picture: REUTERS

Edinburgh — Scottish Rugby said it was appalled at the verbal abuse suffered by England coach Eddie Jones as he returned home via Manchester from his side’s Six Nations defeat last weekend.

The Australian said he would not use public transport again after the incident, which was captured on video.

"Scottish Rugby is appalled by the verbal abuse suffered by Eddie Jones," a statement said. "The disgusting behaviour of those involved does not represent the values of our sport or its fans. The dignity Eddie and the England team showed on Saturday is in stark contrast to this ugly incident."

Jones, who had led England to 24 victories in 25 games before the 25-13 loss in Edinburgh, was surrounded, apparently by Scotland supporters, at Manchester’s Oxford Road Station.

After posing for selfies he was verbally abused before getting into a waiting car.

Jones attended Manchester United’s Premier League game against Chelsea at Old Trafford on Sunday before travelling back to London.

"I’ll make sure I won’t use public transport in future. It’s as simple as that," Jones told the BBC.

"I’m a human being. I don’t consider myself any different from anyone else, so for me to travel on public transport I thought was okay."

The former Australia and Japan coach added: "I can’t because it was shown on Sunday what happens when I do.

"That’s the world we live in. I was massively surprised. It wasn’t comfortable."

Reuters

