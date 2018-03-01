Job titles may be opaque‚ but Erasmus is going to be the man in charge. Among his management team to be named on Thursday are defence specialist Jacques Nienaber‚ skills coach Mzwandile Stick and scrum guru Pieter de Villiers.

Nienaber worked with Erasmus at the Cheetahs‚ Stormers and at Munster in Ireland.

Former Blitzbok player Stick will take on the role of skills coach, while former French prop De Villiers will also be on the management ticket as scrum coach and perhaps a broader role with the forwards.

Stick and De Villiers have worked with previous Bok regimes — the former in 2016 under Coetzee and the latter as a consultant under Heyneke Meyer from 2012 to 2015.

In late January‚ in a parting shot to SA Rugby CE Jurie Roux‚ Coetzee fired off an angry letter in which he questioned Erasmus’s credentials while also wondering about the sense of appointing a white coach.

Coetzee laments that black administrators such as president Mark Alexander and deputy president Francois Davids instructed Roux to inform him that he was to be sidelined. Initially, SA Rugby offered Coetzee the role of "ceremonial coach"‚ answering to Erasmus. Understandably, he refused the indignity of that demotion‚ which was probably SA Rugby’s hope.

Coetzee also accused SA Rugby of manipulating Erasmus’s appointment‚ although there is no detail on how and despite the fact that he had been in Ireland for almost the duration of Coetzee’s tenure.