Super Rugby: how the teams will fare

The South African Super Rugby contingent has been cut from six to four teams. Here is a look at how they are likely to fare:

BULLS

Best results: Winners 2007‚ 2009‚ 2010

Last season: 15th – won four, lost 11

The Bulls are the only South African team to have won Super Rugby, but they are as far away from the 2007-10 glory years as coach John Mitchell is from mastering Afrikaans.

They have enjoyed a good preseason with no serious injuries. Their fixture list is tricky though. The Bulls take on the Hurricanes and Lions at home followed by a tough Australasian tour that includes combat against the Chiefs and defending champion Crusaders.

To say winning their opening two home matches is crucial would be an understatement.

The Bulls should improve on last season but they still appear several world-class players short of being contenders.

Prediction (in South African conference): 4th

LIONS

Best: Runners-up 2016‚ 2017

Last season: 1st — won 14, lost 1

The biggest challenge for the Lions will be to overcome losing inspirational coach Johan Ackermann. Swys de Bruin was a successful assistant, but can he translate that to the top job?

The Lions were weak in a poor Currie Cup last season‚ but they were also far from playing at full strength. The Lions will have all their top players back, but even so there is a sense that this is a transitional year for the franchise and it might not all be plain sailing.

The mood of the season could depend on the opening game against the Sharks at Ellis Park. Win that and they are off with a good run of games in SA before hitting the road.

The fixture list is reasonably kind to the Lions. It includes playing two Aussie teams on tour and only one New Zealand outfit – the Hurricanes.

Given the draw‚ the Lions have every chance of reaching the play-offs again.

Prediction: 2nd

SHARKS

Best: Runners-up 1996‚ 2001‚ 2007‚ 2012.

Last season: 7th — won 9, lost 5, drew 1

On paper the Sharks appear to have the most rounded squad in the South African conference. They have a huge pack with skill in key areas‚ depth in crucial positions and some lethal outside backs.

In flyhalves Robert du Preez and Curwin Bosch they also have two game breakers.

The Sharks preseason was impressive and they have a decent fixture list. They start away to the Bulls‚ followed by a bye and then have back-to-back home games, against the Waratahs and Sunwolves. A three-from-three start to the campaign is likely and that should set them on their way. They follow that with a tour to play the Brumbies‚ Rebels and Blues. It’s as straightforward as Super Rugby tours get and they could be in a strong position midway through the campaign.

Prediction:

STORMERS:

Best: Runners-up 2010

Last season: 6th – won 10, lost 5

The Stormers are always hard to beat at home, but six of their first nine matches are away and that could end their season by the halfway stage.

It’s a brutal fixture list that starts routinely enough against the Jaguares at Newlands before a tour on which the Stormers will play the Waratahs‚ Crusaders and Highlanders.

Robbie Fleck’s side also go into the season with Eben Etzebeth‚ Frans Malherbe‚ Jano Vermaak and Jean-Luc du Plessis out injured for months. Others such as Pieter-Steph du Toit and Sergeal Petersen are also doubtful for the opening weeks.

The campaign will be a hard slog, but if they can stay close to the top of the standings in the first half of the campaign‚ they have a chance of making a late play-off run.

Prediction: 3rd