Van der Walt says Sharks can put down a marker

The Sharks have to slay last season’s demons quickly and they are fortunate to have someone like Phillip van der Walt to help them do that.

The tough loose-forward took part in 2017’s controversial Super Rugby quarterfinal when the Lions beat the Sharks 23-21.

In a game marred by inconsistent officiating‚ the Lions somehow got out of jail and moved on to their second consecutive Super Rugby final.

Van der Walt had a monumental outing and even though the Sharks played out of their skins‚ it was clear it was not their time. Things could be different this season

The Sharks have stability.

They have retained the core of their team and have improved their coaching staff. Van der Walt, though, still respects the Lions and the threat they pose ahead of Saturday’s match at Ellis Park.

"The Lions will be even sharper and teams always work harder with the time they have in the off-season‚" Van der Walt said. "They will build on the successes they’ve had with their attacking play.