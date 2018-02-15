SUPER RUGBY DERBY
Van der Walt says Sharks can put down a marker
The Sharks have to slay last season’s demons quickly and they are fortunate to have someone like Phillip van der Walt to help them do that.
The tough loose-forward took part in 2017’s controversial Super Rugby quarterfinal when the Lions beat the Sharks 23-21.
In a game marred by inconsistent officiating‚ the Lions somehow got out of jail and moved on to their second consecutive Super Rugby final.
Van der Walt had a monumental outing and even though the Sharks played out of their skins‚ it was clear it was not their time. Things could be different this season
The Sharks have stability.
They have retained the core of their team and have improved their coaching staff. Van der Walt, though, still respects the Lions and the threat they pose ahead of Saturday’s match at Ellis Park.
"The Lions will be even sharper and teams always work harder with the time they have in the off-season‚" Van der Walt said. "They will build on the successes they’ve had with their attacking play.
"They’ve been doing well and been in two finals. They will be motivated and I don’t think they’re going to change much."
The Sharks are expected to get better this season‚ especially after their showings in the past two years.
They may still be carrying the scars of the lost Currie Cup final against Western Province but there is a huge gulf between Currie Cup and Super Rugby.
Having qualified for two consecutive Super Rugby quarter-finals‚ the Durban team know they need to go and do better this season.
Van der Walt is aware of this and has identified this season as the one where they need to deliver on the promise shown in the past two years.
"It’s a new opportunity of us to improve.
"Last year was the second time we reached the quarter-finals but we didn’t make it any further. We owe the Sharks as a brand a very good season.
"We all want to play well and all want to win. It’s been a long time coming now.
"It’s always rewarding when you can contribute to a team that goes the full distance and I think this year we have the team to do well‚" Van der Walt said.
New Zealand’s Glen Jackson is to referee the game which kicks off at 5.15pm.
