Blitzboks lose Geduld with fractured jaw

15 February 2018 - 05:30 Craig Ray
Siviwe Soyizwapi. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
The Blitzboks injury problems are mounting as the World Sevens Series campaign reaches the halfway mark with news that playmaker Justin Geduld will miss the next two tournaments.

Geduld sustained a fractured jaw during the last tournament in Hamilton where the Blitzboks were runners-up to Fiji‚ and has been ruled out for six weeks.

That means he will miss the next two tournaments in Las Vegas and Vancouver‚ which is a huge blow to the depleted team.

The Blitzboks will also be without leading try-scorer Seabelo Senatla and forwards Kwagga Smith‚ Tim Agaba and Sikhumbuzo Notshe due to Super Rugby commitments.

The Springbok Sevens not only top the World Series log on 77 points‚ eight clear of New Zealand, they are also the leading points scorers after four rounds of the World Series.

The South Africans have scored 654 points (104 tries)‚ with Australia (607) and New Zealand (559) next in line.

"We knew that we were losing those four players to Super Rugby‚ so it is not ideal that we are travelling without Justin too‚" coach Neil Powell said.

"Justin has been in great form this season. If you add Chris Dry [knee injury]‚ who we have also lost for the season‚ the depth of our squad will be tested.

"Dylan Sage [concussion]‚ Ruhan Nel [knee]‚ Philip Snyman‚ Rosko Specman and Muller du Plessis [all hamstring injuries] were all injured before or during the Hamilton tournament‚ but we are hopeful to have some of them back for this trip.

"Luckily, Siviwe Soyizwapi‚ who was injured in Cape Town‚ has been cleared to play again."

SA will look to defend their title at the US Sevens at the Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas‚ and Powell said his squad will be working hard to secure another positive outcome.

"We also have the Commonwealth Games [14-15 April] on the horizon and the Rugby World Cup Sevens in July is on everyone’s radar‚ so we will be testing our depth in the next couple of weeks‚" said Powell.

SA will face Wales, Canada and England in Las Vegas, where two matches are played on the first day.

Blitzboks slip up in final but stay top of standings

Fiji deliver best performance in nearly two years, while SA won in Dubai
Sport
10 days ago

Blitzboks send SOS for Branco as cover

Branco du Preez has been summoned from Cape Town‚ but is only likely to arrive in New Zealand on Saturday morning
Sport
13 days ago

‘Notch’ may get first start in Hamilton for Blitzboks

Sikhumbuzo Notshe must impress the South African sevens coach before heading back for Super Rugby duty
Sport
14 days ago

