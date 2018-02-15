Blitzboks lose Geduld with fractured jaw

The Blitzboks injury problems are mounting as the World Sevens Series campaign reaches the halfway mark with news that playmaker Justin Geduld will miss the next two tournaments.

Geduld sustained a fractured jaw during the last tournament in Hamilton where the Blitzboks were runners-up to Fiji‚ and has been ruled out for six weeks.

That means he will miss the next two tournaments in Las Vegas and Vancouver‚ which is a huge blow to the depleted team.

The Blitzboks will also be without leading try-scorer Seabelo Senatla and forwards Kwagga Smith‚ Tim Agaba and Sikhumbuzo Notshe due to Super Rugby commitments.

The Springbok Sevens not only top the World Series log on 77 points‚ eight clear of New Zealand, they are also the leading points scorers after four rounds of the World Series.