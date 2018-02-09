PinkDay is now so etched in our collective consciousness it has lost its space.

Whether it is PinkDay or Pink Day‚ it is an occasion that is circled in red as one of the must-attend functions on the domestic sports calendar.

Indeed‚ the 2018 sold-out instalment at the Wanderers on Saturday has become something of a red-letter day for the wilting Proteas‚ who have to win to deny India an ODI series victory.

Already 3-0 down in the six-match series‚ the Proteas‚ who are frankly in a flat spin‚ are pinning their hopes on a venue and occasion that has served them well since the inception of PinkDay in 2011. Unbeaten in the first six editions of the event‚ the Proteas will again come dressed for success — but they need more.

They need to restore their master blaster, AB de Villiers, to full fitness. The finger injury he sustained in the Test series kept him out of the first three ODIs and, given the Proteas’ series deficit and De Villiers’s history in the event‚ there is understandable angst to get him back.