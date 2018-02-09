England coach tips Joseph to put heat on Patchell in Six Nations title defence

Wales come into this match on the back of thrashing Scotland 34-7 in Cardiff, a match in which Patchell impressed in his first Six Nations start following injuries to first-choice Wales flyhalves Dan Biggar and Rhys Priestland. But Jones said 36-times capped Bath centre Joseph’s sheer speed would provide Patchell with a tougher test.

"JJ’s got great experience, he’s fast, a great defensive player," Jones insisted. "Every time Rhys Patchell looks up he’s going to see JJ in his vision — it’s not a great sight. They [Wales] have got to get the ball wide and Patchell hasn’t played much Test match rugby.

"He’s a young guy, he’s inexperienced and he’s their third-choice 10 [fly-half]. He’s got to get the ball wide and that’s going to be a big job for him."

Jones added: "It’s going to be different to playing against Scotland. Scotland couldn’t cope with the expectation.

"Now he [Patchell] has got to cope with the expectation of playing well. He’s got to find guys around him to help him because he’s going to be under some heat.

Saturday’s match will see Care starting after Youngs suffered a tournament-ending knee injury in Rome, become England’s most capped scrumhalf when he makes his 78th Red Rose appearance to move past 2003 Rugby World Cup winner Matt Dawson.

"Danny is more of a running player, which means the kicking duties will be shared a bit more," said Jones of the Harlequins No9.

Richard Wigglesworth, who plays for Quins’ London rivals Saracens, the European champions, provides bench cover. "He’s been magnificent, mate, truly professional," said Jones of Wigglesworth. "He’s 34, trains like a 24-year-old, speaks like a 55-year-old, a great addition to the squad."

Spectators at Twickenham have often been accused of lacking the passion commonplace at other Six Nations venues, but former Australia and Japan coach Jones expects a capacity crowd to be roaring on England this weekend.

"The 82,000 it’s like our 24th man," he said. "They are going to be full of energy, full of passion and it’s going to be a great Saturday."

Wales have had an extra day of preparation for this match — they played Scotland last Saturday and England faced Italy on Sunday.

But Jones said: "We’ve had 18 months to prepare for this turnaround. Is that difficult? It’s difficult if you haven’t used your 18 months well. We’ve used our 18 months well."

