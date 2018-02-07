Sport / Rugby

Peter de Villiers is new head coach of Zimbabwe rugby

07 February 2018 - 13:04 Ray Ndlovu
Former Springbok head coach, Peter de Villiers outside his house in Paarl. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
Former Springbok head coach, Peter de Villiers outside his house in Paarl. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER

Harare — Former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers was revealed as the new head coach of Zimbabwe’s rugby team, the Sables, at a ceremony held in Harare on Wednesday.

The appointment announced by the Sables Committee led by Gerald Mlotshwa said De Villiers’s appointment was meant to "re-set" the fortunes of the Zimbabwe rugby team, which have been on the wane.

It is understood that De Villiers beat out four other contenders for the job, a UK national, two South African nationals, and a Zimbabwean national. Brendon Dawson has been named the technical coach for Sables

The criteria used by the Sables committee for the appointment included, among other things, having a candidate that would reside in Zimbabwe, has international experience, a proven track record to match their international experience, and is a holder of a World Rugby level pre-coaching certificate.

In a short acceptance speech soon after being handed the Sables green jacket by Mlotshwa, De Villiers said he was pleased to have an opportunity to wear a green jacket, only this time it was not the South African green, but the Zimbabwean green.

"This is the greatest day of my life. We can’t control winning or losing and I won’t promise you that we will win every game, but I can promise that we will be prepared … I am also excited about the changes in this country and I believe that through sport we can unite people. I didn’t come here as the saviour of Zimbabwe rugby, but to only lead you," De Villiers said.

Under his belt of achievements, De Villiers boasts wins in the under-21 World Cup, the Tri-Nations and was the only coach to beat the British Lions in the last 12 years.

Allister Coetzee misses the point of Boks’ failures

Coetzee follows a predictable road in accusing SA Rugby for ‘setting him up to fail’
Sport
8 days ago

Stormers are ready to make their mark, says Breyton Paulse

Paulse believes that it is now or never for Robbie Fleck to take his team to the top
Sport
10 hours ago

Warren Gatland backs Eddie Jones to lead Lions against Boks

Under Jones the British Lions will make a clean sweep of their three-Test tour of SA in 2021, says Gatland
Sport
10 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
A rude awakening for Proteas stand-in captain
Sport / Cricket
2.
Rabada says SA are still in with a shout
Sport / Cricket
3.
WATCH: The Joost tribute song that brought the ...
Sport
4.
Ajax coach to play Ndoro until he is ordered not ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Stormers are ready to make their mark, says ...
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Sharks the team to watch, predicts Bobo
Sport / Rugby

Warren Gatland backs Eddie Jones to lead Lions against Boks
Sport / Rugby

Stormers are ready to make their mark, says Breyton Paulse
Sport / Rugby

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.