Peter de Villiers is new head coach of Zimbabwe rugby

Harare — Former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers was revealed as the new head coach of Zimbabwe’s rugby team, the Sables, at a ceremony held in Harare on Wednesday.

The appointment announced by the Sables Committee led by Gerald Mlotshwa said De Villiers’s appointment was meant to "re-set" the fortunes of the Zimbabwe rugby team, which have been on the wane.

It is understood that De Villiers beat out four other contenders for the job, a UK national, two South African nationals, and a Zimbabwean national. Brendon Dawson has been named the technical coach for Sables

The criteria used by the Sables committee for the appointment included, among other things, having a candidate that would reside in Zimbabwe, has international experience, a proven track record to match their international experience, and is a holder of a World Rugby level pre-coaching certificate.

In a short acceptance speech soon after being handed the Sables green jacket by Mlotshwa, De Villiers said he was pleased to have an opportunity to wear a green jacket, only this time it was not the South African green, but the Zimbabwean green.

"This is the greatest day of my life. We can’t control winning or losing and I won’t promise you that we will win every game, but I can promise that we will be prepared … I am also excited about the changes in this country and I believe that through sport we can unite people. I didn’t come here as the saviour of Zimbabwe rugby, but to only lead you," De Villiers said.

Under his belt of achievements, De Villiers boasts wins in the under-21 World Cup, the Tri-Nations and was the only coach to beat the British Lions in the last 12 years.