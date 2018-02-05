Seven-try England get off to a flyer in Rome

Rome — England scored seven tries on the way to an emphatic 46-15 win away to Italy as they began the defence of their Six Nations title in style on Sunday.

Winger Anthony Watson got England off to a flying start with two early tries and No8 Sam Simmonds also bagged two.

Owen Farrell, George Ford and Jack Nowell added one apiece and Farrell kicked four conversions and a penalty.

Despite the final score Italy — who took the wooden spoon in the past two years — were refreshingly positive and replied with two tries from Tommaso Benvenuti and Mattia Bellini.

England lost scrumhalf Ben Youngs in the first half when he suffered a knee injury.

Italy coach Conor O’Shea will have seen much to convince him his side are improving in his second year.

However, it is still a 13th consecutive Six Nations defeat for the Azzurri.

