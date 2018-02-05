Sport / Rugby

SIX NATIONS

Seven-try England get off to a flyer in Rome

05 February 2018 - 06:19 Agency Staff
England's Anthony Watson celebrates with Chris Robshaw and Danny Care after scoring their second try at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy, on February 4 2018. Picture: REUTERS
England's Anthony Watson celebrates with Chris Robshaw and Danny Care after scoring their second try at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy, on February 4 2018. Picture: REUTERS

Rome — England scored seven tries on the way to an emphatic 46-15 win away to Italy as they began the defence of their Six Nations title in style on Sunday.

Winger Anthony Watson got England off to a flying start with two early tries and No8 Sam Simmonds also bagged two.

Owen Farrell, George Ford and Jack Nowell added one apiece and Farrell kicked four conversions and a penalty.

Despite the final score Italy — who took the wooden spoon in the past two years — were refreshingly positive and replied with two tries from Tommaso Benvenuti and Mattia Bellini.

England lost scrumhalf Ben Youngs in the first half when he suffered a knee injury.

Italy coach Conor O’Shea will have seen much to convince him his side are improving in his second year.

However, it is still a 13th consecutive Six Nations defeat for the Azzurri.

Reuters

SA Rugby and SAS create annual academy for up-and-coming stars

The Stellenbosch Academy of Sport and SA Rugby ‘wants to promote excellence and contribute to transformation’ in the sport’, the ...
Sport
2 days ago

After two woeful seasons, Springbok coach Allister Coetzee is fired

Coetzee is the first Springbok coach to be dismissed while still under contract since Rudolf Straeuli following the 2003 World Cup
Sport
3 days ago

Stormers to give their Boks a run

The Springbok quartet misses the Stormers’ first preseason encounter but are ready to play in Wellington
Sport
3 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
How India's spinners bamboozled Proteas
Sport / Cricket
2.
Underdog Eagles stun Patriots to win Super Bowl
Sport
3.
Blitzboks slip up in final but stay top of ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
Seven-try England get off to a flyer in Rome
Sport / Rugby
5.
Wilco Louw blow for the Stormers
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Six Nations teams plug holes left by injuries
Sport / Rugby

‘Patched up’ Welsh get ready for the Springboks on Saturday
Sport / Rugby

New Zealand’s Black Ferns make history
Sport

All Blacks to face Boks in World Cup opener
Sport / Rugby

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.