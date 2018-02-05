Sport / Rugby

Blitzboks slip up in final but stay top of standings

05 February 2018 - 05:30 Craig Ray
Tim Agaba. Picture: REUTERS
Olympic champions Fiji delivered their best performance in nearly two years as they beat the Blitzboks 24-17 in the final of the Hamilton leg of the World Sevens Series on Sunday.

Victory meant Fiji were the fourth different winner after four tournaments this season.

SA won in Dubai, New Zealand in Cape Town, and Australia in Sydney.

The Blitzboks, though, have been the most consistent side with three final appearances and, after claiming another 19 log points for their runners-up finish in Hamilton, head the standings with 77 points.

It was a very good and gutsy performance by the team. We fought until the last minute, I cannot ask for more. We had a tough week, but the guys really stuck to their guns

They went into the weekend four points clear of New Zealand, but the Kiwis could only finish fourth on home soil and have slipped four points further behind SA with 69 points.

Fiji are up to third with 62 points and Australia fourth on 60. With the halfway mark of the campaign approaching in Las Vegas in four weeks’ time, the overall 2017-18 champion is almost certainly going to come from the top four.

Fiji battled through a tough quarterfinal against Samoa, winning 12-10 before beating the Kiwis 14-12 in their semifinal.

The Blitzboks cruised past Scotland 22-0 in the quarters and gained revenge on Australia after losing the previous week’s final in Sydney against the Wallabies, winning 24-5 to set up the clash with Fiji.

Injuries blighted the Blitzboks’ weekend as they lost Dylan Sage to concussion on day one, while Rosko Specman and Justin Geduld were injured before the final.

But in the final, despite running into a 19-5 lead thanks to first-half tries from Kwagga Smith, Kyle Brown and Branco du Preez, Fiji came storming back with some brilliantly constructed scores.

Flier Alasio Sovita Naduva scored a hat-trick, with all three tries originating in some sublime handling and passing.

Du Preez was sin-binned early in the second for a late tackle, and while he was off Fiji scored two tries to hit the front and break the reigning champions’ will in a titanic struggle.

Springbok sevens coach Neil Powell was disappointed in the result of the final, but overall it was a good trip for the team and he is proud of their effort.

"That is sevens for you. We had an opportunity to score and did not; they countered and scored and then got the momentum. One or two moments like that and the game is gone," the coach explained.

"It was a very good and gutsy performance by the team. We fought until the last minute, I cannot ask for more. We had a tough week, but the guys really stuck to their guns."

Powell elaborated on their long-term strategy.

"We are also managing our players, as we have a big season in 2018. The decision not to risk Justin and Rosko in the final was because of the bigger picture. They need to be 100% come Las Vegas, as we are losing four players back to fifteens now.

"Same with Philip Snyman and Ruhan Nel, who is already doing recovery after being sent back from Sydney."

Powell is not complaining about extending their overall lead either. "If we won both finals we played on tour, that would have been ideal, but we increased our lead and that was important for us."

Blitzboks send SOS for Branco as cover

Branco du Preez has been summoned from Cape Town‚ but is only likely to arrive in New Zealand on Saturday morning
Sport
3 days ago

‘Notch’ may get first start in Hamilton for Blitzboks

Sikhumbuzo Notshe must impress the South African sevens coach before heading back for Super Rugby duty
Sport
4 days ago

Blitzboks crushed but still top of log

The Sevens Wallabies wallop the South Africans 29-0
Sport
7 days ago

