The Blitzboks changed their usual travelling routine by

arriving earlier than usual in Australia to prepare for the

Sydney leg of the HSBC World Sevens Series at the Allianz

Stadium this weekend.

Unusually‚ the event will take place over three days. The defending World Series and Sydney champions open their Pool C account against Papua New Guinea on Friday.

They then have to wait 24 hours for their next matches‚ against Spain and England on Saturday‚ before the knockout phases on Sunday.

"The Sydney tournament does have a bit of a Hong Kong Sevens feel to it due to the fact that it is played over three days‚" coach Neil Powell said.

"We arrived a bit earlier than normal because of that. It is not the easiest thing to travel to Australia and New Zealand from SA as it takes a day or two to get back into the flow of things.

"We needed to make sure the players had enough sleep and lifted the intensity of training as the week progressed.

"We will have a captain’s run on Friday morning‚ although we play later in the day‚ as it works best for our routine.

"We only play after six [9.22am SA time] and it is a long day for the guys to just wait around‚ so the session on Friday will break up the day a bit and get the guys focused on the job at hand," Powell said.

The coach looked at fine-tuning their preparations this week‚ as he believes the hard work was done at their training base in Stellenbosch.

The Blitzboks are second on the standings after winning in Dubai and finishing third in Cape Town. New Zealand top the standings at this early stage after being second in Dubai and winning in Cape Town‚ which included beating SA in the Mother City semifinal.

"We looked back at what went wrong in Cape Town and it seemed to be a mental thing‚" said Powell.

"We had some technical mishaps‚ but I think the long 2017 season got to the players.

"That said‚ the rest did wonders to all of them and I could feel the intensity and vibe in the air in the last week or so.

"We see this tournament as a bit of a trial run for the Commonwealth Games as well [at Gold Coast in mid-April]‚ so we want to go out there and measure ourselves against the best in the world."

TimesLIVE