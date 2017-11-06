SA reminds World Rugby Council to play according to rules

SA Rugby CE Jurie Roux has reminded World Rugby Council delegates of their fiduciary responsibility to vote for Rugby World Cup 2023 hosts according to the outcome of the recommendation of an independent technical committee.

France, Ireland and SA have bid for the tournament and a final World Rugby Council vote will take place on November 15 to ratify the choice of host.

SA got an overall score of 78.97% after a lengthy and comprehensive evaluation by the independent technical committee. France scored 75.88% and Ireland came in with 72.25% on a selection of weighted criteria.

But Ireland and France have both publicly questioned the outcome of the evaluation and vowed to fight on.

Roux has urged World Rugby Council members to show integrity and vote in accordance with the technical committee’s recommendations and it appears World Rugby’s hierarchy is demanding the same.

World Rugby issued a public reprimand to the Fédération Française de Rugby on Saturday after its president Bernard Laporte launched a scathing attack on the outcomes of the technical committee report.

The integrity of the entire sport and its bidding process would be called into question if the technical committee’s decision were ignored at a vote.

Roux subtly reminded World Rugby Council’s 39 delegates that by agreeing to a transparent selection process they had a commitment to vote according to the technical committee’s recommendation.

"We still have a vote to come on the 15th of November. Different people have different opinions but they have a fiduciary responsibility at that meeting to act accordingly," Roux said.