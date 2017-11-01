Blitzbok playmaker Rosko Specman is in line to emulate teammates Seabelo Senatla‚ Werner Kok and Cecil Afrika, after being nominated for the Sevens World Player of the Year award.

Specman‚ 28‚ was in superb form during the 2016-17 HSBC World Sevens Series, scoring 20 tries in 48 matches as SA won the title for a second time.

He could become the fourth SA man to win the award. Afrika won in 2011‚ Kok in 2015 and Senatla in 2016.

SA won five of the 10 legs on the World Series — in Dubai‚ Wellington‚ Sydney‚ Las Vegas and Paris — and Specman played in each of those tournaments.

He was also named Player of the Tournament at the Las Vegas Sevens.

The announcement of the winner takes place at the World Rugby Awards at the Salle des Etoiles in Monte Carlo on November 26. The Blitzbok speedster was nominated alongside Perry Baker (US) and Jerry Tuwai (Fiji).

"Credit must go to the team‚" Specman said.

"We all work together to make it tick and the individual performances are only possible because of the foundations laid by the team as a whole first."

Blitzbok coach Neil Powell said Specman’s nomination was just reward.

