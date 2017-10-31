World Cup 2023: trio on tenterhooks for preferred candidate pick

SA Rugby will be waiting anxiously on Tuesday for the announcement of World Rugby’s preferred candidate to host the World Cup in 2023, which is a crucial step towards winning the bid.

The official announcement of whether France, Ireland or SA will host the World Cup will be made on November 15 when the World Rugby Council members vote to decide the host country.

But it would be highly irregular if the votes went contrary to the recommendation of the 2023 bid evaluation report, to be released on Tuesday.

Publicly releasing the outcome of the appraisal by a panel of experts from within rugby and other professional spheres makes the bidding process transparent and minimises horse-trading for votes on November 15.

SA’s bid has met, and in most cases exceeded, all of World Rugby’s requirements. Most crucially the government, which initially held back on supporting the bid under former sports minister Fikile Mbalula, has guaranteed World Rugby revenue of £160m (R2.9bn), which is £40m more than the minimum requirement.