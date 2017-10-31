Sports Minister Thulas Nxesi‚ South African Rugby Union (Saru) president Mark Alexander and CE Jurie Roux looked more relieved than elated at Parliament on Tuesday after SA was selected as the preferred candidate to host the Rugby World Cup 2023.

There is still one more hurdle to clear — the official vote on November 15 — and although it should be a mere formality‚ there was an air of caution after SA’s bid was deemed the best submitted to an independent bid evaluation committee on June 1 this year.

The 827-page‚ 8.2kg bid book scored 79% against the committee’s six weighted criteria — France was second on 76% and Ireland third with 72%.

"Based on the evaluation contained in this report‚ the candidate that scored the highest marks and is therefore deemed to be the optimal candidate to host Rugby World Cup 2023 is South Africa‚" a report stated.

"It is the recommendation of the RWCL (Rugby World Cup Limited) board of directors to the World Rugby Council that South Africa should be awarded the right to host Rugby World Cup 2023."

In theory South Africans should start celebrating but even though everything has been done to ensure that voting is transparent and untainted‚ SA still needs at least 20 of the 39 World Rugby Council votes to ratify the evaluation committee’s recommendation.

World Rugby‚ by embarking on a transparent bidding process‚ has all but ensured that when its members’ council votes in a little over two weeks‚ that SA’s bid will be ratified.

Here are five reasons why the bid succeeded:

1. Financial guarantees from government

Despite an initial ban by former sports minister Fikile Mbalula preventing SA Rugby from bidding for Rugby World Cup 2023‚ when Nxesi took over earlier this year government threw its weight behind the bid.

Key to the backing was government’s £160m (R2.9bn) financial guarantee to World Rugby‚ which allayed fears of commercial failure.

2. Lobbying for a transparent process

Saru was one of the driving forces behind a change in the bidding process that would allow for more transparency.

Saru pushed for an evaluation process that weighted key criteria that were made public to eliminate "horse-trading" at the voting stage.

3. Stadiums and infrastructure already in place

Thanks to hosting the 2010 Fifa World Cup‚ SA has eight all-seater‚ modern stadiums to host the matches.

The smallest venue has a capacity of 43,500 while the National Stadium, where the final and opening matches will take place‚ has a capacity of more than 87,436 — making it the biggest Rugby World Cup stadium ever.

The facilities offer a projection of a record 2.9-million ticket sales‚ which will further swell World Rugby’s coffers.

4. Time zone‚ value for money and fan experience

With SA in the same time zone as the lucrative European TV market‚ the SA bid lost no ground to Ireland and France.

SA’s climate in spring is also perfect for rugby while foreign visitors will have much more spending power given the strength of the dollar‚ pound and euro against the rand.

Hotels and airports were upgraded for 2010 and will need only minor tweaks in the coming years.

5. Proven track record

SA has staged major international sporting events. The huge success with the 2010 Fifa World Cup is the most prominent. Rugby World Cup 1995‚ the 1996 African Cup of Nations and the 2003 Cricket World Cup are the three other successful major sporting events hosted here over the past quarter of a century.

