Sport / Rugby

CURRIE CUP FINAL

Tighthead Louw elated after heroics for Province

30 October 2017 - 05:30 Liam Del Carme
Wilco Louw. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Wilco Louw. Picture: GALLO IMAGES

Durban — Currie Cup hero Wilco Louw says he still has to pinch himself. And there is a lot to put between thumb and index finger.

Louw is a tighthead wide of frame and dimension and he showed it in a blockbusting performance in the final as Western Province defied narrow odds to beat the Sharks 33-21 on the KwaZulu-Natal side’s home soil.

His heroics at Kings Park came on the back of a Test debut against the All Blacks at Newlands earlier this month.

"Sometimes I feel I still have to pinch myself‚" he said. "That Test against New Zealand came so quick.

"I was busy playing Currie Cup but then I saw Coenie [Oosthuizen] got injured. Then my dream came true. On top of that we win the Currie Cup. 2017 has been a great year for me.

"A guy like JC [Janse van Rensburg] is 32 and he won the Currie Cup for the first time now. We worked really hard and we’ve reaped the rewards."

Louw is particularly grateful he can take the trophy back to his revered home ground.

"Newlands is a place near to my heart. As a little boy I went there to support Western Province. I also made my Test debut there and now we get the opportunity to take the Currie Cup back there.… "

Louw’s performances over the last month or so have made him the form tighthead in SA.

Oosthuizen and Frans Malherbe’s recent enforced absence through injury and Ruan Dreyer’s loss of form has thrust Louw into a key role when the Springboks tour Europe in November.

"I didn’t expect to dominate that much. We knew the Sharks would come for us in the scrums. It worked really well for us. It was great."

Western Province coach John Dobson did not expect their pack to go into overdrive in the set piece either.

"The scrums were an important part of our plan but we didn’t expect to be as dominant as we were."

TimesLIVE

READ THIS

The nominees for SA Sports Awards 2017 are announced

Luvuyo Manyonga‚ Caster Semenya, Wayde van Niekerk, Percy Tau and Bongani Tete are among the nominees, with the winners to be announced on ...
Sport
2 days ago

Durban the place to be this weekend for sporting fans

Lamontville Golden Arrows take on Orlando Pirates; Amazulu and Kaizer Chiefs face-off; and the Sharks hunt down Western Province — all on Sunday
Sport
2 days ago

Talented youngsters will feel Currie Cup’s big-game heat

Here are five players to watch in the final
Sport
4 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
David Miller pummels Potch into cricket history
Sport / Cricket
2.
Hard work pays off as Am and Gelant join ...
Sport / Rugby
3.
Tighthead Louw elated after heroics for Province
Sport / Rugby
4.
Boxing giant Anthony Joshua retains heavyweight ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Rose rises as Johnson suffers meltdown
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Durban the place to be this weekend for sporting fans
Sport

High noon at Kings Park
Sport / Rugby

Rugby legends share their predictions
Sport / Rugby

Talented youngsters will feel Currie Cup’s big-game heat
Sport / Rugby

Beast’s ‘heir’ ready for key final tussle
Sport / Rugby

WP ready to roll in Durban clash
Sport / Rugby

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.