Western Province coach John Dobson has signalled his attacking intent by selecting Damian Willemse at fullback for Saturday’s Currie Cup final against the Sharks at Kings Park.

Willemse‚ who has played flyhalf and centre at first-class level‚ comes into the last line with Dillyn Leyds moving to left wing. Ruhan Nel‚ who started on the left wing in last week’s semifinal win over the Golden Lions‚ has now been relocated to outside centre in place of the injured EW Viljoen.

Up front, Dobson has reshuffled his pack because of injury to flank Jaco Coetzee.

Sikhumbuzo Notshe comes in as a straight replacement, while Cobus Wiese returns to the starting line-up with Kobus van Dyk dropping to the bench as WP look to up their physicality for the match.

"We think the Sharks will come with a big kicking game‚ both contestable and distance, and having two fullbacks on the field will be useful‚" Dobson said. "Damian also gives us some good kicking options. We’ve also worked hard on getting Damian to come into the first receiver role‚ and Dillyn can do that too.

"One of the big threats is the Sharks pack getting momentum on the gainline."

Dobson said that WP and flyhalf Rob du Preez would not be targeting Sharks flyhalf Curwin Bosch in particular‚ but that he wanted to play close to the gainline to put pressure on the Sharks’ defence.