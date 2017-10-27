High noon at Kings Park
Attack-minded Western Province and slippery Sharks square up as the curtain comes down on the rugby season
Western Province coach John Dobson has signalled his attacking intent by selecting Damian Willemse at fullback for Saturday’s Currie Cup final against the Sharks at Kings Park.
Willemse‚ who has played flyhalf and centre at first-class level‚ comes into the last line with Dillyn Leyds moving to left wing. Ruhan Nel‚ who started on the left wing in last week’s semifinal win over the Golden Lions‚ has now been relocated to outside centre in place of the injured EW Viljoen.
Up front, Dobson has reshuffled his pack because of injury to flank Jaco Coetzee.
Sikhumbuzo Notshe comes in as a straight replacement, while Cobus Wiese returns to the starting line-up with Kobus van Dyk dropping to the bench as WP look to up their physicality for the match.
"We think the Sharks will come with a big kicking game‚ both contestable and distance, and having two fullbacks on the field will be useful‚" Dobson said. "Damian also gives us some good kicking options. We’ve also worked hard on getting Damian to come into the first receiver role‚ and Dillyn can do that too.
"One of the big threats is the Sharks pack getting momentum on the gainline."
Dobson said that WP and flyhalf Rob du Preez would not be targeting Sharks flyhalf Curwin Bosch in particular‚ but that he wanted to play close to the gainline to put pressure on the Sharks’ defence.
Two weeks ago, WP beat the Sharks 31-20 in Durban‚ and on that day, Du Preez gave Bosch a hard time.
The Sharks have in the past been partial to a bit of pre-big match subterfuge‚ so it is hardly surprising that their team announcements are still taken with a big pinch of salt.
The Sharks say they opted for continuity when they retained their team that did duty in the Currie Cup semifinal for Saturday’s final‚ with the exception‚ of course‚ of the injured wing Sibusiso Nkosi. He is replaced by Odwa Ndungane who will be playing in his last match.
"Sticking to what has worked for us‚ our game management and backing our systems are key‚" coach Robert du Preez said. "Playing a final in front of your home crowd is the ultimate honour and our players are excited to run out ... in front of a passionate home crowd."
But they have a reputation of making late shifts in personnel ahead of big matches.
In his playing days, Du Preez and his Blue Bulls teammates were on the receiving end of the most celebrated late redeployment in the Durban team’s history. Lock Steve Atherton’s addition to the starting line-up in the place of flank John Plumtree became part of Sharks folklore in the team’s maiden Currie Cup win in 1990.
The shift gave them greater reach in the lineouts.
It also rendered the Sharks’ pack immovable‚ thus blunting the rolling mass action the Bulls were known for.
Their reputation for making unexpected changes still exists. Just last week, when asked about the Golden Lions surprise tactic of replacing their entire front row before half-time in their semifinal‚ WP coach John Dobson referred to it as an "old Sharks trick".
There is nothing‚ however‚ to suggest the Sharks might do the same on Saturday.
"This is what we’ve played for throughout this campaign and a home final means everything to us," said Du Preez.
His son Jean-Luc also espoused the virtues of continuity, but admitted the sense of occasion was hard to ignore.
"There is a bit of tension‚ but we are sticking to what we’ve done to get us to this point."
Currie Cup final line-ups
Sharks: Garth April; Kobus van Wyk‚ Lukhanyo Am‚ Marius Louw‚ Odwa Ndungane; Curwin Bosch‚ Louis Schreuder; Daniel du Preez‚ Jean-Luc du Preez‚ Keegan Daniel; Ruan Botha (capt)‚ Tyler Paul; Ross Geldenhuys‚ Franco Marais‚ Thomas du Toit. Replacements: Akker van der Merwe‚ Juan Schoeman‚ John-Hubert Meyer‚ Jean Droste‚ Jacques Vermeulen; Michael Claassens‚ Tristan Blewett‚ Rhyno Smith
Western Province: Damian Willemse‚ Seabelo Senatla‚ Ruhan Nel‚ Huw Jones‚ Dillyn Leyds‚ Robert du Preez‚ Dewaldt Duvenage‚ Nizaam Carr‚ Cobus Wiese‚ Sikhumbuzo Notshe‚ JD Schickerling‚ Chris van Zyl (capt)‚ Wilco Louw‚ Bongi Mbonambi‚ JC Janse van Rensburg. Replacements: Ramone Samuels‚ Allister Vermaak‚ Frans van Wyk‚ Jan de Klerk‚ Kobus van Dyk‚ Jano Vermaak‚ Werner Kok‚ Dan Kriel
