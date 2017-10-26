Wilco Louw‚ 23‚ tighthead prop‚ WP: The 133kg man-mountain won his first Test cap against the All Blacks at Newlands three weeks ago and introduced himself to international rugby by crumpling seasoned veteran Wyatt Crockett in his first scrum.

Louw is already one of the most feared scrumming tightheads in the game and he is only getting better.

He has improved his handling to such an extent that he is now a central figure in WP’s close-quarter attacking.

His try in the semifinal in Cape Town was crucial in putting daylight between WP and the Golden Lions.

Lukhanyo Am‚ 23‚ Sharks centre: The Sharks midfielder has quietly and efficiently become one of the most important cogs in the wheel for the tournament pacesetters.

Am’s ability to marshal the defence‚ make his own tackles, operate as an auxiliary breakdown specialist and keep defences honest when in possession make him stand out.

He has made nine line breaks and six tackle busts in the Currie Cup while winning eight turnovers. It will not be surprising to see his name in the Bok squad on Sunday.

Curwin Bosch‚ 20‚ flyhalf‚ Sharks: Although he is a capped Springbok‚ playing for five minutes against France in June‚ it has been in the Currie Cup that Bosch’s development has continued almost effortlessly.

His 82 points this season places him second on the overall list‚ but it is the intangibles that make him special.

The ability to see space where others don’t, and the guile and skill to fire a 20m pass across the face of a rushing defence, are traits of the gifted.

He has looked more assured as the season has worn on and is starting to play with the authority all flyhalves need if they want to be considered "great".

Seabelo Senatla‚ 24‚ wing‚ WP: The sevens legend has not had it all his own way in 15s.

Lack of space and generally being a well-marked man have frustrated the speedster. But even with the extra attention, he has scored an impressive nine tries this season.

His work ethic is an example to every player. He is always sniffing out opportunities‚ covering on defence and shutting down opposition space in the tramlines. He has also made six turnovers‚ which coming from a wing is gold dust for any team.

