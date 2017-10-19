Sport / Rugby

BLITZBOKKE

Dippenaar quits to go farming

19 October 2017 - 05:30 Craig Ray
Picture: ISTOCK
Blitzbok Stephan Dippenaar has retired from professional rugby at the age of 29 to concentrate on the family farming business.

It is a big blow for the national sevens team, which will start the defence of its World Sevens Series title in six weeks’ time.

Dippenaar‚ who endured a difficult 2016-17 campaign due to injuries‚ will focus on farming in the Moorreesburg district, about two hours northwest of Cape Town.

"I have decided to call it a day and start a new chapter in my career‚" said Dippenaar.

"The fact that we won the series was also a special way to end it‚ as I am ending my career on a high."

The former Paul Roos Gymnasium scholar had a promising fifteens career, winning both the Currie Cup with the Blue Bulls and Super Rugby with the Bulls in 2009 and 2010, respectively, before he switched to sevens.

TimesLIVE

