WP mull centre options for Currie Cup semifinal

WP coach John Dobson has acknowledged that he is mulling over his centre options for Saturday’s Currie Cup semifinal.

Dobson said he and his fellow coaches would debate the centre combination "long into the night" after experimenting with Blitzbok Ruhan Nel at No12 against the Sharks last weekend. That forced Scotland international Huw Jones to play in the unfamiliar outside centre berth, with EW Viljoen on the bench.

"Ruhan did very well at No12 and bought directness to our play, but we’re not sure Huw went as well at 13‚" Dobson said. "EW Viljoen has gone well for us all season‚ so it’s a debate which way we go.

"Huw will definitely be in the team‚ but which number he wears is unclear.

"Damian de Allende won’t be back because the contracted Boks won’t be playing."