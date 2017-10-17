"Although we were up on the scoreboard‚ we were just going through the motions.

"That obviously resulted in going into the second-half and thinking we could still go through the motions and then they started playing proper rugby and put us under a lot of pressure," Du Preez said.

"We have no excuses. You can’t take any game for granted and just think that you can pitch up and go through the motions… that’s the bottom line.. Quality sides‚ when 13-3 up at half-time‚ put other teams away."

WP coach John Dobson praised his team’s fighting spirit but was not getting carried away as he knew the Sharks were already looking to the semis.

"I was impressed with the Sharks’ intensity‚" Dobson said of their first-half showing. "It was a dead rubber for them‚ so we were in a lot of trouble with the sheer physicality and momentum they were getting.

"I thought we got a bit bullied early on and we weren’t getting yards in our carries. With the way the Sharks were playing so directly‚ we needed to get more direct ourselves and that happened in the second half.

"Neither side played with much fluidity on attack‚ it was always going to be a big‚ physical fight and I’m pleased with the way we stayed in it.

"We were just more desperate than them because we had to get a home semi. I was really pleased with the way we survived the onslaught from the side which I think is the best team in the competition."