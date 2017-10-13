Western Province coach John Dobson has recalled Springboks Dillyn Leyds and Wilco Louw for Saturday’s must-win Currie Cup clash against the Sharks to be played in Durban.

The Cape side need to win to ensure they make the semifinals and Dobson has turned to every available weapon to achieve the desired result.

Leyds and Louw both featured in the Springboks’ 25-24 loss to the All Blacks at Newlands on Saturday‚ with the latter making his Test debut.

The Sharks are already safely in the semifinals and will host the final if they progress that far after a season in which they have won 10 matches in a row.

Louw is at tighthead prop‚ alongside Bongi Mbonambi and JC Janse van Rensburg in the front row‚ while Leyds features on the wing‚ with Ruhan Nel moving to inside centre to partner Huw Jones in midfield. The only other change to the starting line-up puts Jaco Coetzee on the flank for the coastal derby.

"We know that we need to raise our game as a team this weekend and the players will be going flat-out to deliver the result‚" Dobson said.

"It will be a major challenge to go to Durban‚ but one that we have embraced as a team."