Etzebeth to captain Boks on tour

After a rampaging performance against the All Blacks at Newlands last week, lock Eben Etzebeth has been installed as Bok skipper for the remainder of the year.

Coach Allister Coetzee confirmed the appointment on Thursday, hours after it was revealed that No8 Warren Whiteley would not play again this season. Whiteley was named as captain in June but suffered a groin injury before the third Test against France and has subsequently had surgery.

Although it was hoped he would tour Ireland, Europe and Britain with the Boks in November, his recovery has been slower than expected.

Coetzee said Etzebeth has been impressive in the new leadership role so far this season and it made sense to retain him.

"With Eben at the helm for the outgoing tour, we are looking forward to continue our process of building continuity, cohesion and experience within this team as we also start to build towards the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan," he said.