Sport / Rugby

INTERNATIONAL RUGBY

Etzebeth to captain Boks on tour

13 October 2017 - 05:30 Craig Ray
Eben Etzebeth. Picture: PHIL WALTER/ GETTY IMAGES
Eben Etzebeth. Picture: PHIL WALTER/ GETTY IMAGES

After a rampaging performance against the All Blacks at Newlands last week, lock Eben Etzebeth has been installed as Bok skipper for the remainder of the year.

Coach Allister Coetzee confirmed the appointment on Thursday, hours after it was revealed that No8 Warren Whiteley would not play again this season. Whiteley was named as captain in June but suffered a groin injury before the third Test against France and has subsequently had surgery.

Although it was hoped he would tour Ireland, Europe and Britain with the Boks in November, his recovery has been slower than expected.

Coetzee said Etzebeth has been impressive in the new leadership role so far this season and it made sense to retain him.

"With Eben at the helm for the outgoing tour, we are looking forward to continue our process of building continuity, cohesion and experience within this team as we also start to build towards the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan," he said.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Cricket SA is looking for partners to fill its ...
Sport / Cricket
2.
Kings Park honours rugby veteran Odwa Ndungane
Sport / Rugby
3.
Many clowns transgressed boundaries in Twenty20 ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
Invitation XI looms large for De Villiers, Duminy
Sport / Cricket
5.
Messi hat-trick sends Argentina to World Cup
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Kings Park honours rugby veteran Odwa Ndungane
Sport / Rugby

Lions race from last to brink of semifinals
Sport / Rugby

Huge improvement, but we are not satisfied, says Bok flank Siya Kolisi
Sport / Rugby

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.