Sport / Rugby

CURRIE CUP

Lions race from last to brink of semifinals

11 October 2017 - 05:30 Liam Del Carme
Ready for the action: Courtnall Skosan, with ball in hand, could be one of a handful of Springboks to return to play for the Lions in their Currie Cup match against the Cheetahs at the weekend. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Ready for the action: Courtnall Skosan, with ball in hand, could be one of a handful of Springboks to return to play for the Lions in their Currie Cup match against the Cheetahs at the weekend. Picture: GALLO IMAGES

It is unlikely in the 125 years of the Currie Cup’s existence that a team went from last on the points table to securing a home semifinal a week later.

It perhaps says more of this year’s closely contested Currie Cup format than it does of the Golden Lions’ eleventh-hour grasping of a wake-up.

When they kicked off against Western Province at a rain-soaked Ellis Park on Sunday they were bottom of the pile following earlier wins on the weekend for the Blue Bulls and Griquas.

Fact is, they are not in the semis yet, let alone hosting one. First the Lions have to cross fingers that Western Province slip up against the table-topping Sharks in Durban on Saturday before they go in search of a win against the Free State Cheetahs at Ellis Park.

The first part of the equation is really in the hands of the Sharks and to what degree they will expose their first-choice players to the furnace a week ahead of a semifinal.

The Lions versus Cheetahs match-up is potentially an intriguing one with both teams likely to incorporate fresh faces in their line-up.

The Lions could welcome Springboks such as in-form hooker Malcolm Marx, scrumhalf Ross Cronjé, wing Courtnall Skosan, fullback Andries Coetzee and tighthead Ruan Dreyer, while the Cheetahs, who have no Pro14 commitments this weekend, could potentially call on centre Francois Venter (to captain the side), hooker Torsten van Jaarsveld, utility back Sergeal Petersen and wing Raymond Rhule.

They will be welcome additions to the Cheetahs, who have gone backwards after a bright start. They have had to spread their resources thin across the Pro14 and the Currie Cup.

Although the Cheetahs are third on the points table they could slip out of the top four should they lose and the Blue Bulls secure a bonus-point win over the Pumas.

It will be a miracle if they qualify for the semifinals while still making a fist of it in Europe.

But the Lions will be tough to beat. They may well recall how they lost to the Cheetahs after the full-time siren in Bloemfontein in August.

TimesLIVE

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Morkel and Gibson due for a chat over a Cup
Sport / Cricket
2.
Baxter calls off Bafana camp early
Sport / Soccer
3.
What the Boks did right
Sport
4.
Huge improvement, but we are not satisfied, says ...
Sport / Rugby
5.
Argentina on precipice as 2018 qualification ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Huge improvement, but we are not satisfied, says Bok flank Siya Kolisi
Sport / Rugby

Scramble to join Sharks in semis
Sport / Rugby

MARK KEOHANE: Boks celebrated globally as they relive glory years
Opinion / Columnists

Wallabies finish as runners-up in Rugby Championship
Sport / Rugby

Brave Boks lose the Test but win hearts
Sport / Rugby

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.