Huge improvement, but we are not satisfied, says Bok flank Siya Kolisi

"But I’ve never been so proud and the way our captain [Eben Etzebeth] led us‚ I don’t think you could have asked for more from him.

"The guys replied‚ especially the guys who got opportunities – Kitsie [Stephen Kitshoff] and Pieter-Steph [du Toit]‚ who played at flank – a lot of people had a lot to say about it, but he stood up.

"Wilco Louw‚ when he came on made a huge difference and Malcolm [Marx] was outstanding. We had to turn up‚ we had to be on point.

"Obviously because of that score in Albany and that made a difference‚ and we knew all along that Albany doesn’t define us‚ we are much better than that day‚ where everything went against us.

"The Championship was over, but we obviously wanted respect back. The boys stood up well and we stuck to the plans. It was simple.

"This time we said nothing will faze us. No matter what they bring, we are going to keep on going. If things didn’t go our way‚ it didn’t matter.

"There was stuff that wasn’t going according to plan and the guys reacted to the situation."

Kolisi revealed that he chatted to All Black Sonny Bill Williams after the match and the Kiwi centre said that his team expected a huge backlash from the Boks.

"They [the All Blacks] knew this was going to be a game they needed to turn up for‚" Kolisi said. "Sonny Bill said after the game they knew that this was just our personality.

"He said: ‘We are proud people and it’s tough to play in SA‚ because people want us to win all the time. We know that’.

"We didn’t need motivation for today. Everything was set for us to perform. It was a great game of rugby.

"They brought everything they could and we did too."