All Blacks have little to fear in Springbok Tests

Cape Town locals who complain that nine years is too long a wait for an All Black Test may need to look at their Pretoria pals in terms of patience. The administrative capital city has not hosted New Zealand since 2006 and there is reason for it.

SA have not beaten New Zealand in Pretoria in the professional era with the last win coming in 1970.

Cape Town itself has not been friendly to SA against the All Blacks in the professional era and the matches below serve as illustration:

August 16 2008

SA 0 New Zealand 19

This was the first time the Springboks were kept scoreless at home by the All Blacks and a side intent on avenging their first loss at Carisbrook against the Boks made sure they nailed all the basics.

Tries from Conrad Smith‚ Daniel Carter and Keven Mealamu did not do justice to the All Blacks’ powerful performance.

Carter had an ordinary day with the boot‚ with only two successful kicks out of seven.

It was clear the Boks had yet to clear the mist from their heady night in Dunedin a few weeks earlier and the All Blacks made them pay.

August 6 2006

SA 22 New Zealand 16

Tries by Jean de Villiers and Rico Gear were the stand-out moments in a tightly contested encounter. After the horrors of the Rudolph Straeuli era‚ this was the Boks’ second consecutive win against the All Blacks.

It may have come at home but under Jake White‚ the Boks had found a way of beating the All Blacks‚ even if it meant letting the All Blacks do most of the playing. The Boks relied on a rock-solid defence and set-piece excellence that the current crop would do well to emulate.

This team contained a number of players who were to play a crucial role in the annexation of the William Webb Ellis trophy a year later.

July 21 2001

SA 3 New Zealand 12

With lashing rain and wind in Dunedin‚ it was fitting that a Highlanders man, Tony Brown, slotted the four penalties that separated the teams.

The Boks were on the decline and started to show the cracks that would prevent them from beating the All Blacks for another three years at home and away as a young Butch James and the then eccentric Percy Montgomery had forgettable nights from the kicking tee.

August 10 1996

SA 18 New Zealand 29

How the Boks contrived to lose this game from an 18-6 advantage is still a matter of debate. The game is famous for being World Cup captain Francois Pienaar’s last appearance in a Springbok jersey.

It was the first of four matches that not only combined the Tri-Nations‚ but the historic All Blacks tour of that year in which Sean Fitzpatrick became the first New Zealand captain to win a series in SA.

The class act that was the 1996 All Blacks went to Durban to beat the Boks before clinching the series in Pretoria. The Boks led 15-6 at half-time through tries from Japie Mulder and Os du Randt before the inexplicable meltdown, as tries from Olo Brown and Glen Osborne alongside five Andrew Mehrtens penalties sank Andre Markgraaff’s side.

September 4 1976

SA 15 New Zealand 10

This was the third Test of a four-match series in New Zealand’s last tour of SA before their reappearance in 1992.

The series was famous for the number of All Black players with Maori origin who were given "honorary white" status.

Cape Town had to wait for just under 20 years before its next All Black Test.

