No visas, no playing

PRO14 rugby encountered an unusual teething problem when two Leinster players were turned away from OR Tambo airport on Wednesday for failing to produce visas.

New Zealanders Isa Nacewa‚ who captains Leinster‚ and scrumhalf Jamison Gibson-Park were denied entry to SA.

New Zealand citizens need visas to enter SA after a change in legislation introduced in January this year.

In a terse statement, the club said: "Leinster Rugby can confirm that both Jamison Gibson-Park and Isa Nacewa have not been granted a visa and will return to Dublin.

"Nick McCarthy has been called up to the touring squad as a result and will arrive tomorrow [Thursday].

"Leinster Rugby will be making no further comment on this matter."

