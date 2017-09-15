Sport / Rugby

PRO14 RUGBY:

No visas, no playing

15 September 2017 - 05:30 Craig Ray
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

PRO14 rugby encountered an unusual teething problem when two Leinster players were turned away from OR Tambo airport on Wednesday for failing to produce visas.

New Zealanders Isa Nacewa‚ who captains Leinster‚ and scrumhalf Jamison Gibson-Park were denied entry to SA.

New Zealand citizens need visas to enter SA after a change in legislation introduced in January this year.

In a terse statement, the club said: "Leinster Rugby can confirm that both Jamison Gibson-Park and Isa Nacewa have not been granted a visa and will return to Dublin.

"Nick McCarthy has been called up to the touring squad as a result and will arrive tomorrow [Thursday].

"Leinster Rugby will be making no further comment on this matter."

TimesLIVE

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Cape Town City soccer club may face logo lashing
Sport / Soccer
2.
Sundowns geared for North African tactics at CAF ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
How Zinta rode to Stellenbosch Kings’ rescue
Sport / Cricket
4.
Fifa will give SA Football Association R5m for ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Mumble questions for Stuart Baxter as Bafana ...
Sport

Related Articles

No let-up for Cheetahs and Kings in Pro14 rugby
Sport / Rugby

Cheetahs and Kings on brutal learning curve
Sport / Rugby

Scarlets coach applauds the Kings
Sport / Rugby

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.